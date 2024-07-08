Profile

Congresswoman Frederica Wilson Stands With President Biden

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News
Miami, FL—Today, Congresswoman Frederica Wilson released the following statement on President Biden’s Candidacy:

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris defeated Donald Trump in 2020 and they are the Democratic ticket that will do so again this year. Any “leader” calling for President Biden to drop out needs to get their priorities straight and stop undermining this incredible actual leader who has delivered real results for our country. And when you contrast that with a dangerous figure like Donald Trump pushing a radical agenda to be dictator on day one and destroy our democracy, we must do everything in our power to defeat him; Joe Biden and Kamala Harris is the ticket to do just that. Have you read of Project 2025? Project 2025 is MAGA Republicans’ draconian 920’ page plan to end US Democracy, give handouts to the wealthy, and strip Americans of their freedoms. What Democrats need to be doing is stop listening to these political pundits and focus on what’s at stake this election: our democracy. End of story. I stand with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and so should all Americans.”

 

