Commissioner Monestime Sadden by death of Haitian migrants off the Bahamas

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jean Monestime expressed sadness at the death of dozens of Haitians who drowned off the coast of the Bahamas when the boat carrying them sank after striking a reef on Saturday, February 2, 2019.

Bahamian officials identified the boat, which was found on Sunday, as an American vessel engaged in human smuggling.

“I am heartbroken by the death of the dozens of Haitians who risked everything in hopes of a new life,” Commissioner Monestime said. “This tragic loss is a testament to the sad state of affairs in Haiti that causes people to put their lives in the hands of human smugglers in order to seek opportunity elsewhere. My deepest sympathies to the families of those who perished.”