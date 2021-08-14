Commissioner McGhee commits to aiding Haiti following devastating earthquake

[MIAMI-DADE] – Today, the great people of Haiti suffered another catastrophe. Commissioner McGhee has committed his resources to assisting the great people of Haiti following the tragic earthquake.

Commissioner McGhee continues to reach out to local Haitian leaders.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with the families that have been affected by this earthquake. We will continue to support efforts related to assisting our brothers and sisters who are in desperate need of aid. I urge everyone to come together in helping our brothers and sisters,” Commissioner McGhee said.