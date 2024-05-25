LAUDERHILL – The Commissioner in the City of Lauderhill, Denise Grant is serving in one of the designated cities for the T20 World Cup Cricket.

She says, “It’s exciting to solidify that the International Cricket Council (ICC) has selected Usain Bolt, the fastest man in the world, as an official Ambassador for the tournament.”

She adds, “He’ll bring another level of star power to the series, joining forces with the legendary Chris Gayle.” Bolt’s talent and significance will attract people from across the world, further cementing Lauderhill’s reputation as a premier destination for international cricket. Commissioner Grant stated, “This is a momentous occasion for the people of Lauderhill, my colleagues, and all who have worked diligently to make this a reality. When I speak with my constituents and local businesses, they’re overjoyed about the opportunities ahead.”