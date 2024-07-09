Commissioner Deniese Grant’s Water Safety Initiative in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL – Commissioner Denise D. Grant is leading a campaign to prevent children from drowning. As a tribute to Aden Perry, two life rings has been placed at Wolk Park in Lauderhill, Florida.

Aden, a teenager who tragically lost his life trying to save someone from drowning, is remembered for his bravery and selflessness. Commissioner Grant’s initiative aims to prevent similar tragedies and ensure the safety of children in the community.

The life rings serve as a reminder of Aden’s heroism and the importance of water safety. Thanks to Morfydd Woodbine for the introduction to Sarah Perry.