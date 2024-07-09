Local News

Commissioner Deniese Grant’s Water Safety Initiative in Lauderhill

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News16 mins ago
0 2 Less than a minute
Commissioner Deniese Grant's Water Safety Initiative in Lauderhill

Commissioner Deniese Grant's Water Safety Initiative in LauderhillLAUDERHILL – Commissioner Denise D. Grant is leading a campaign to prevent children from drowning. As a tribute to Aden Perry, two life rings has been placed at Wolk Park in Lauderhill, Florida.

Aden, a teenager who tragically lost his life trying to save someone from drowning, is remembered for his bravery and selflessness.  Commissioner Grant’s initiative aims to prevent similar tragedies and ensure the safety of children in the community.

The life rings serve as a reminder of Aden’s heroism and the importance of water safety. Thanks to Morfydd Woodbine for the introduction to Sarah Perry.

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News16 mins ago
0 2 Less than a minute
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Book launch in tribute to former Chief Justice Rowe

September 12, 2006
Jamaican born Author Ann Marie Sorrell to be Featured in Essence Fest Bookstore

Jamaican born Author Ann Marie Sorrell to be Featured in Essence Fest Bookstore

July 4, 2019

Medical university and university hospital approved for St. Kitts and Nevis

December 17, 2008

Miami Dade College Receives $13 million To Enhance STEM Programs

September 25, 2015
Back to top button