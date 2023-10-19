Commentary With Winston Barnes: VENGEANCE

SOUTH FLORIDA – There is a saying making the rounds for some time now that Jamaica is not a real place. I suspect one of the reasons can be found in a recent crime that is as heinous as they come.

Allegations are that a certain baby mother, possibly jealous about another baby mother attached to the same man, paid for the killing of the newer baby mother and her infant.

As if that is not enough the supposed hitman has reported to investigators that he was fired upon as well by hitman number two, allegedly hired by baby mother number one.

Straight out of a romance tragedy? A tragedy from any perspective.

What does this say about the Jamaican society and even more, what does it say about the thinking of women, in Jamaica yes, but everywhere, in this twenty first century.

This is but one more incident that serves to demonstrate how little life is valued in the Jamaican society, if only because word has it that the money paid for the hit is not large sum!

It also speaks to the scant value even mothers have for the life of even children; in this case for her own child as well, who might just have lost his or her mother, to prison.

But lest not get it twisted as the saying these days goes, what about the responsibilities of the men who keep getting numerous women pregnant just because?

And we need to take a look at one of the greatest ironies of life in Jamaica, with men having so many babies all over, some forty percent of all children do not belong to those who have played the role of father.

