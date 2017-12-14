Commentary with Winston Barnes: Us Here

SOUTH FLORIDA – After spending most of the time last week discussing the infamous suicide in New York two weekends ago, it is time to talk about how our community is going to survive in this country.

As I have preached incessantly for what seems like forever, after migrating to this country, the first undertaking ought to be to understand this country.

It is not going to be possible to navigate this America unless we have even a basic understanding of how it operates.

For example, a big news story which broke last week was about a shipment of weapons and ammunition which was intercepted on its way to Jamaica last month.

First and foremost, to anyone in the know, that was but the one shipment that didn’t get through. Many more have arrived in Jamaica successfully and more are on the way.

What Jamaica and Jamaicans are left with is the need to make at least one major decision.

Are Jamaicans, as a people, going to stop sending these guns and ammunition or are we simply just going to continue to kill off ourselves?

One of the ways we need to understand this U.S. is that business comes first, and that the manufacture and sale of weapons is just another business.

In addition, and equally important to understand is that White people have little problem allowing Black folk to kill off each other.

These businesses and other people care even less when foreign Black people want to kill off themselves.

The U.S. is never going to stop the killings in Jamaica, only Jamaicans can do that.

