Commentary with Winston Barnes: Change Time

SOUTH FLORIDA – I am not one to make New Year resolutions, but as a writer says, it is time to make up one’s mind to get things done.

One of the things this community needs to do is to look at its spending power and use it as leverage.

For as long as i have lived in South Florida i have listened to callers complain about how expensive it is to purchase items which are less expensive in larger stores.

Even when one explains about costs arising from purchasing in low volume from manufacturers, hence higher retail prices, some refuse to accept that.

Well, I am going a big step further by calling on all the companies which ship, barrels, motor vehicles, and multiple foot long containers to stop dilly dallying and, put their money together and BUY A SHIP!

You heard right, BUY A SHIP!

First and foremost, if the sector does not think this can be done, then the companies should all close down. If this is how they think, maybe they disqualify for thinking too small.

There is enough money going around, enough ship repair people, captains, people who understand the shipping business, and there is enough cargo being shipped to and from the Caribbean island’s home countries for this to be an affordable undertaking.

It is way too late to not believe in oneself. Just maybe, this community could make part of Marcus Garvey’s dream come through.

Or better yet, make the business sector this community’s dream come through.