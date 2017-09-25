Commentary: Hurricane Aftermath 3

Commentary with Winston Barnes

SOUTH FLORIDA – A lot of heated debate has been undertaken over the weekend, over the taking of a knee, and the President’s less than decorous comments about American football players.

Maybe we could pass this one and focus on what is left of the lives of our people in the hurricane devastated Caribbean.

It was probably most fitting, most a propos, that a number of Caribbean leaders who have direct experience from the destruction of hurricanes were able to address the general assembly of the United Nations (U.N).

Important, because in the past when leaders like Dominica’s Roosevelt Skerritt and Antigua and Barbuda’s Gaston Brown would have gone to this world body, their comments to many appeared to be just words spun by someone fortunate to address the U.N.

This time around, international media told their story ahead of their presentation to the U.N.

For us living in relative luxury it is important to understand the bases on which leaders like these sought help.

One important one is that a country like Antigua and Barbuda has been rated as a high income country. Utter rubbish, whatever basis is used to make that conclusion.

And the other is the call to pay attention to climate change by the Dominica leader.

Frankly, I have no illusion that these pleas will bring about any early or long term relief from the industrialized world, especially in a Trumpian U.S.

