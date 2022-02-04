Comfort Suites Paradise Island Continues To Offer Free Onsite COVID-19 Testing

[PARADISE ISLAND, NASSAU, Bahamas] – Comfort Suites Paradise Island continues to offer free COVID-19 Rapid Antigen testing to all international guests with plans for return travel to the United States. The popular all-suite hotel strives to ensure the continued safety, health and convenience of all its team members and guests. – Comfort Suites Paradise Island continues to offerto all international guests with plans for return travel to the United States. The popular all-suite hotel strives to ensure the continued safety, health and convenience of all its team members and guests.

Testing Protocols

The Bahamas government requires all visitors to produce a negative Rapid Antigen or RT-PCR COVID-19 test (depending on vaccination status) no more than three days prior to each guest’s arrival into The Bahamas in order to obtain a Bahamas Travel Health Visa required for entry into the country.

Also, effective January 4, 2022, an additional Rapid Antigen Test is required for all travelers staying in The Bahamas after 48 hours. Regardless of vaccination status. Visitors departing on or before 48 hours will not be required to obtain this test; this replaces the previously required Day 5 Rapid Antigen test. The United States government requires travelers to present a negative result from a Rapid Antigen COVID-19 test. The test must be taken within 24 hours of departure.

Given these restrictions and requirements, Comfort Suites Paradise Island is elated to continue to provide free Rapid Antigen COVID-19 tests. Tests are for registered guests, returning travel to the U.S., excluding stays with gift certificate redemption.

“We are happy to be able to make our guests’ stays more comfortable. By the continuation of free Rapid Antigen (COVID-19) testing service provided by our hotel. All while ensuring their safety, as well as the safety of our staff and residents.” – Yasmine Mills-Strachan, Director of Sales at Comfort Suites Paradise Island

Advantages for Guests

“4th Night Free” promotion, which affords guests a complimentary fourth night with three paid nights. This promotion includes food and beverage credits of up to $200 per room, based on length of stay, which can be used at the hotel’s Crusoe’s Restaurant, Splash Pool Bar, and Bamboo Lobby Bar. Through August 31, 2022, all valued guests can take advantage of Comfort Suites Paradise Island’spromotion, which affords guests a complimentary fourth night with three paid nights. This promotion includes food and beverage credits of up to $200 per room, based on length of stay, which can be used at the hotel’sSplash Pool Bar, and Bamboo Lobby Bar.

Comfort Suites Paradise Island’s guests are entitled to complimentary use of the facilities at neighboring Atlantis Paradise Island Resort. Including Aquaventure waterpark, pool and beach access. Advanced booking of at least one day is required to receive access to Atlantis Aquaventure waterpark. A daily complimentary hot à la carte breakfast is available for all guests. Additional value-added amenities such as free Wi-Fi and free parking are standard at the family-friendly hotel; along with its popular Kids Stay, Play & Eat Free program, which allows children aged 11 and under to stay free (in a room with an adult) and to eat free with a paying adult at Crusoe’s Restaurant.