Comcast Helps Connect Florida Pell Grant Recipients to Free Internet Service

Affordable Connectivity Program’s $30 Credit Covers Cost of Comcast’s Internet Essentials Program for Qualified Students

SOUTH FLORIDA – Students in Florida receiving Federal Pell Grants attending public or private colleges and universities may be eligible for another federal program that could cover their monthly internet bills.

The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) provides qualified individuals and households with a monthly credit of up to $30 to pay for internet and/or cellular phone service. Comcast is an ACP program participant and qualified customers can use the ACP credit towards any tier of Xfinity Internet service, including Internet Essentials.

Internet Essentials is Comcast’s signature digital equity initiative and the nation’s largest and most comprehensive broadband adoption program. It provides low-cost, in-home internet service for qualified households, the option to purchase an Internet-ready computer for less than $150 before taxes, plus multiple ways to access online digital literacy and skills training.

The Internet Essentials tier offers 50 Mbps internet service for $9.95 a month for qualified households. The new Internet Essentials Plus tier offers 100 Mbps internet service, which is twice as fast, and costs $29.95 a month. The ACP’s $30 a month credit for internet and/or cellular phone service completely covers the monthly bill for Internet Essentials or Internet Essentials Plus.

According to a study by Educationdata.org, 34% of undergraduate students nationwide received a Pell Grant in the 2020-2021 school year, including nearly 490,000 in Florida. Pell Grants are awarded based on annual household income, household size, and the number of dependents.

“Pursuing a college education is expensive and students need all the financial support they can get,” said Javier Garcia, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Comcast in Florida. “By combining the ACP $30 per month credit with our Internet Essentials program, broadband service can be free for qualifying college students, and they can free up money in their budgets for other necessities like books, groceries or gasoline.”

Commitment to Digital Equity

For more than a decade, Comcast has been committed to advancing digital equity, connecting 10 million low-income Americans to Internet Essentials and the resources necessary to navigate and excel in an increasingly digital world.

In 2021, Comcast announced Project UP, a 10-year $1B commitment to reach 50 million people from low-income households and provide tools, resources, skills, and training to bridge the digital divide and unlock unlimited possibilities.