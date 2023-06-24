Clear deh Road Ayo! We are Transforming Our Caribbean

by Sharon Parris Chambers

Montego Bay, Jamaica – The jet engine roared “Ayo, Ayo Clear deh Road!” as it hovered over the tarmac and came in for a perfect landing on St. Croix, Virgin Islands, the “cultural capital of the Virgin Islands of the United States,” which is also designated as a National Heritage Area (NHA) decreed by U.S. Congress.

I arrived on Friday, June 2nd to join Snt Dr. Chenzira Davis Kahina, CSA President 2022-2023 now CSA Immediate Past President 2023-2024 in preparation for the 47th Caribbean Studies Association Conference organized and hosted for the first time in the CSA’s 49-year history on St. Croix from June 5th to 9th at the Research & Technology Park (CSA2023 Triple Platinum Sponsor) and the Medical Simulation Center (CSA2023 Gold Sponsor) at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Albert A. Sheen Campus.

I was greeted by the sound of the conch shell horn. The conch shell represents an opener of the way as a “Call to Freedom’” in the Virgin Islands similar to other Caribbean spaces and as a time marker to gather and encourage focused participation at the CSA2023 St. Croix Conference.

I exchanged a respectful “kes” (kneeling bow) to reciprocate honors exchanged by Snt Dr. Chenzira Davis Kahina my teacher and spiritual guide. I gave thanks to my Ancestral spirits and my welcoming party which included Dr. Chenzira Davis Kahina (CSA2023 President), SisDr. Sandra Richards (Quality Planning/Communications Consultant) and Opal Palmer Adisa (CSA2023 Journal Chief Editor & Presenter).

CSA2023 St. Croix

The CSA2023 St. Croix Conference Theme “Transforming Our Caribbean: Sustainable Educational Research, Cultural Creatives, Sacred Traditions, Economic Development and Environmental Solutions,” was strategically woven throughout the five-day conference during the plenaries by keynotes, informative sessions by CSA2023 presenters, graduate and undergraduate students, creative arts professionals, corporate developers, thought leaders, philanthropy stewards, and more. SntDr. Chenzira Davis Kahina (CSA2023 President) repeated that a key to transformation in the Caribbean and globally required “actionable deliverables” expanding the research, educational strategies, films, creative arts productions, publications, networking, and more exchanged throughout the CSA2023 St. Croix Conference.

Marketing and promotions for the Conference highlighted that “There is no secret that the Caribbean Culture and the Diaspora is undergoing another Renaissance on values, calls for self-determination and engagement platforms reaching a global audience. More than ever CSA is designed to future proof the movement for the next generation of academics, artists, activists, entrepreneurs and thought leaders…” The actionable deliverables she advocated for will be realized by getting involved with “boots on the ground together.”

Opening Ceremony

Dr. Chenzira Davis Kahina moderated the Opening Ceremony and Plenary – “Transforming Our Caribbean” complementary to several other plenaries and sessions. Captivating and impactful scholarly and informative presentations were shared by roundtable panelists: Honorable Sammuel Sanes, St. Croix Administrator of the Office of the Governor of the Virgin Islands representing the VI Governor the Honorable Albert Bryan, Jr.; Eldress Frandelle Gerard, Executive Director of Crucian Heritage and Native Tourism (CHANT); and Professor Olasee Davis, Environmentalist/Agriculturist/UVI Professor.

Eldress Gerard contextualized the ancestral legacy and lands of the sacred Maroon Heritage Sanctuary “that nobody knows about that lasted for hundreds of years on the Island where men and women escaped to the ridge over there (she pointed northside western regions of St. Croix) and kept the colonial powers at bay.”

Professor Davis shared a small tapestry of his global presentations that foster public access to accurate cultural heritage narratives where he is invited to educate Europeans (specifically of Danish ancestry) and persons of the Americas that are unaware of the rich historical treasures of the Virgin Islands Caribbean legacy. He further discussed his strong commitment to preserving the environment through protest, writing editorials, and advocacy to protect lands, flora, fauna, and humans within the Virgin Islands.

Opening Plenary

The opening plenary was livestreamed and viewable at: https://fb.watch/ldSDWTk09v/ (Facebook/Meta)

In reflection, it is clear that an academic cannot only write research papers without a palpable impact on the community, if such were the case the educational, cultural, sacred traditions, economic development, and environmental solutions would not be realized or made manifes; to improve the quality of life for humanity.

CSA2023 Day 4

During the CSA2023 Day 4 roundtable sessions, there was a call by Dr. Rhoda Arrindell (CSA2023 Executive Council and Vice President Elect) for CSA to help bring attention, solidarity and resourceful support for the struggle and quest for authentic emancipation for Caribbean countries Bonaire and St. Martin currently under questionable sovereign governance of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

This Plenary was chaired by Dr. Carlyle Corbin joined by panelists: Dr. Rhoda Arrindell (St. Martin); James Finies (Bonaire); Hon. Benito Wheatley (British Virgin Islands); Maurice Pindard (Guyane /French Guiana). Topic: “Colonialocracies: The Prematurity of Post-Coloniality”

During her presentation Dr. Arrindell said she would not stop her activism until Dutch imperialism ceased to place a stranglehold on all of the Caribbean Netherlands formerly Netherlands Antilles.

Amb. James Finies of the Bonaire Human Rights Organization and Indigenous entrepreneur turned human rights activist (after the colonial oppressive governance actions against Bonaire by the Dutch in 2010) became a leading symbol of resistance against Dutch imperialism when the Netherland Antilles were dissolved. Finies was supported by colleague Amb. Davika Bissessar, mother, grandmother, entrepreneur, and human rights activist.

The work of Amb. Finies and Amb. Bissessar has fused a partnership for freedom that culminated in May 2023 with the Bonaire Human Rights Organization (BHRO) earning approval of Special Consultative Status of the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations, https://www.stvincenttimes.com/bonaire-human-rights-given-unecosoc-special-consultative-status/

This was complemented with BHRO forging a path to present a statement during the recent 2nd Meeting of the United Nations Permanent Forum for People of African Descent.

Sharon Parris Chambers, Editor-in-Chief of CaribNewsRoom and Ambassador for the State of the African Diaspora (SOAD), seized the opportunity to inquire and recommend that a declaration be established with the highlighted action programs presented to further the activism and scholarship shared at CSA2023 St. Croix complementary to UN, CARICOM, OECS, and related statements or presentations provided by these esteemed panelists.

Summary

CSA2023 St. Croix Conference delegates had copious, versatile, and interdisciplinary opportunities to harmonize their academic pursuits. Especially with cultural dance, song, and music performances from Bomba, Mento, Bamboula to Soca, Kaiso, Calypso during the CSA2023 Cultural Night hosted at the Caribbean Museum Center for the Arts (CMCA) in Frederiksted. It was inclusive of curated visual art exhibitions, performing, and creative arts.

The CSA2023 Authors’ Celebration hosted at The Company House Hotel in Christiansted highlighted exceptional Caribbean literary scholars and creatives.

CSA2023 Awards & Closing Gala

The CSA2023 Awards & Closing Gala was well-attended and will remain distinguished as a crème de la crème formal event hosted and regally sponsored by the Office of the Governor of the Virgin Islands in the historic St. Croix Government House Ballroom. The culturally engaging experiences of CSA2023 delegates were indeed unique to #StCroixAVibeLikeNoOther!

Beyond the realities of the continuation of restorative work inclusive of post hurricane renovations from 2017, remnants of the global health pandemic of 2020, and increasing socioeconomic challenges impacting St. Croix and the entire Caribbean Americas in 2023, the delegates and guests of the CSA2023 St. Croix Conference contributed positively to its’ theme of Transforming Our Caribbean with a positive mindset of “Clear Deh Road, Ayo!” to thrive beyond survival.

Requests with “actionable deliverables” (Kahina:2023) were requested to encourage mental and physical shifts among all participants and guests in positively transforming our Caribbean. The importance of engaging in self-reparation, respect, and unity among CSA members, supporters, and beyond were discussed within multiple conferences, signature, and networking sessions.

The phrase “Clear deh road Ayo” comes from a traditional folkloric song in recognition of the emancipation of enslaved Africans on July 3,1848 during a time of transition in St. Croix from enslavement and colonialism into emancipated labor, freedom, and resilience. https://vi175.com/clear-de-road/

With diverse sponsorship and support from the St. Croix, Virgin Islands, and Caribbean Americas, the CSA2023 St. Croix Conference was exceptional while providing professional standards of intellectual excellence that enhanced mental and physical self-inventories for the best impact among our communities, nations, and societies.

CSA 2024 Executive Council Announced

CSA2023 St. Croix hosted a general membership meeting and the outcome of elections with the announcement of the new CSA2024 Executive Council. The announcement of the new CSA 2024 Executive Council with incoming president Okama Ekpe-Brook and Vice President Rhoda Arrindell, leading CSA to CSA2024 in St. Lucia, Eastern Caribbean next June. CSA continues the mandate and call for intellectual excellence, humanitarian commitment, and activism for #AllThingsCaribbeanStudies.