Caribbean Studies Association 47th International Conference to be Held in St. Croix

ST CROIX, V.I. – The Caribbean Studies Association (CSA2023) Conference is celebrating the 49th CSA Anniversary, the 47th CSA Conference, and featuring the intellectual richness, transcultural value, cultural heritage education, socioeconomic diversity, intergenerational equity and more within St. Croix, the Virgin Islands, and the wider Caribbean Americas regionally and globally.

Conference Theme

The theme for the CSA2023 Conference is: Transforming Our Caribbean: Sustainable Educational Research, Cultural Creatives, Sacred Traditions, Economic Development and Environmental Solutions. The CSA2023 Conference is scheduled for Monday, June 5th to Friday, June 9th.2023 – for the first time- on St. Croix in the Virgin Islands (US). CSA2023 Conference sessions are being hosted at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Medical Simulation Center (UVI MSC) and the Research and Technology Park (RTPark).

“We’re proud and excited to welcome CSA members from all over the Global South to this very special event that will also feature the value, worth, sacred intentions, rich cultural heritage and harmony of St. Croix and the Virgin Islands (US) within this region,” commented Dr. Chenzira Davis Kahina, CSA President.

The Caribbean Studies Association (CSA) “is an independent professional organization devoted to the promotion of Caribbean studies from a multidisciplinary, multicultural point of view. It is the primary association for scholars and practitioners working in the Caribbean Region (including Central America and the Caribbean Coast of South America).” CSA members come from the Caribbean Region, North America, South America, Central America, Africa, Europe and elsewhere. Founded in 1974 by 300 Caribbeanists, the CSA membership and associates has increased to as many as 1000-plus. Visit https://www.caribbeanstudiesassociation.org for more information.

Over 150 current CSA2023 conference registrants and their families will visit and experience St. Croix, Virgin Islands- designated as a US National Heritage Area- from across the globe. CSA2023 will include five days with #TransformingOurCaribbean themed plenaries, workshops, panels, film screenings, roundtables, networking sessions, creative arts and edutainment, interdisciplinary breakout sessions, poster presentations, school and community center visits, cultural heritage education tours, and young scholars’ sessions. As an academic and membership organization, CSA2023 features signature events: CSA Journal Launch, CSA Cultural Night, CSA Book Exhibit, CSA Authors Celebration, CSA Annual General Membership Meeting that culminate with the CSA2023 Awards Gala.

This is the first in-person conference the organization has held since June 2019. CSA2023 Program Chair Professor Meagan Sylvester commented, “In many respects, the Caribbean has survived and continues to progressively thrive beyond the tremendous losses experienced during and within the ongoing aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Sponsorship opportunities are available for CSA2023, with several levels of support to choose from, for a limited time. Corporate or institutional entities and individuals interested in being featured as sponsors for CSA2023 and future CSA programs can act now to benefit from lucrative and unique promotional opportunities.

It’s no secret that Caribbean culture and its diaspora are undergoing another Renaissance. Our values, calls for self-determination, and engagement platforms are reaching a global audience more than ever. For folks like us, CSA 2023 is designed to help future-proof the movement for the next generation of academics, artists, activists, entrepreneurs and thought leaders. Get involved by registering as our guest, an exhibitor, or a conference sponsor. Let’s renew those relationships this June 2023 and continue to celebrate the best of us. Join us at the CSA 2023. June 5th to 9th on St. Croix, Virgin Islands (US).