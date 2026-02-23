Clatta Bumboo’s Impact on the Reggae Scene in Rhode Island

Rhode Island – The smallest state in the United States, Rhode Island has strong reggae credentials. Jamaican culture has had a presence there for decades, and one of the people flying the banner is Clatta Bumboo.

A longtime resident of the Ocean State, the singer stays true to music’s roots on The Purge, a song he co-produced with American Jefferson A. Ramos.

From Westmoreland parish in rural Jamaica, Clatta Bumboo feels right at home in New England.

“Boston, New Port, Rhode Island, Narragansett, Rhode Island and Providence, Rhode Island all have vibrant reggae scenes. Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire host major reggae festivals annually in and around the warmer months,” he said.

The Purge is driven by the militant Steppas sound which was popular during the 1970s, a time of black consciousness in Jamaica.

The Purge sets the tone for Clatta Bumboo’s second album which is scheduled for release in mid-2026. His first album, Make Way Rasta, came out in 2024.

On the yet-titled follow-up, the Rastafarian artist believes there is considerable growth.

“Make Way Rasta is the blueprint, and helps focus on ensuring a higher level of consistency in sonic quality. It’s the same messaging, and same roots offering,” he said. “However, Clatta Bumboo is growing as an artist and this growth does affect my world view. But it’s safe to say I will not be straying too far from the roots anytime soon.”