City of Philadelphia honors Jamaican Businessman Vincent Hosang

By Derrick Scott

Washington, DC – Vincent HoSang, O.J, the legendary president and chairman of Caribbean Food Delights, was honored by the City of Philadelphia, which gave him its highest citation for his business leadership and renowned philanthropist.

Mr. HoSang was also recognized for founding Caribbean Food Delights forty years ago and for his contribution and support to Jamaican athletes competing at the Penn Relays for the past twenty four years.

In presenting Mr. HoSang with his citation during the national V.I.P reception, on the margins of the 124th edition the famed Penn Relay Carnival, this past Saturday April 28, 2018, Philadelphia Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell, hailed Mr. HoSang as a model business leader.

She described him as one who epitomizes the essentials of entrepreneurship, vision, courage, commitment and risk-taking. She lauded him for his outstanding contribution to the Diaspora, to his home country Jamaica and for his contribution to the Jamaican athletes at Penn Relays.

“The Council of the City of Philadelphia is pleased and proud to honor you today. We salute you on your business successes and long standing commitment to philanthropy and extend to you the sincere respect and admiration of this legislative body.”

Special advisor to Minister of Sports Hon. Olivia Grange, Mr. Allie McNab, representing the minister at the reception, praised Mr. HoSang for his support to Jamaican athletes attending Penn Relays over the past twenty four years. “The support of Mr. Hosang’s company and his voluntarism speaks volume. What he has done for the athletes has given them a home away from home and has extended this hospitality to include other Caribbean athletes. The school boy athletic fraternity – and indeed Jamaica –is indebted to you for your selfless service.”

In her remarks, Jamaica’s Consul General to New York, Ms. Trudy Deans, said Mr. HoSang’s generosity knows no bounds when it comes to his homeland Jamaica and the Jamaican athletes at Penn Relays. She further recognised Mr. HoSang and his Foundation for supporting and contributing to numerous projects in Jamaica, hailing his deep, abiding commitment to his homeland.

“On behalf of the government, the people of Jamaica and members of the Diaspora, I want to salute you.”

In his response, Mr. HoSang said he was gratified that God had blessed him and his family so that they are able to give back to their country and to support the athletes. Mr. HoSang pointed out that he came to the United States with nothing, worked hard, started his business – which is celebrating forty years this year – and if it were not for the support from the Diaspora and his adopted home, the business would not have flourish; so it is good to give back and to help the less fortunate. Describing it as a great honor, he thanked the City of Philadelphia for the recognition it gave him.