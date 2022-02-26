City of North Miami to Host its Annual NoMi Music Fest on February 26

[NORTH MIAMI] — The City of North Miami’s Annual NoMi Music Fest is back this Saturday, February 26, 2022, from 6 p.m. – 11 p.m. at Cagni Park, 13498 NE 8 Avenue, North Miami. Tickets start at $20 via Eventbrite. Tickets will be $30 at the door.

This year’s stellar line-up features Musiq Soulchild, Next, Montell Jordan, Regina Belle, Teenear, Melky Jean, and many more.

In 2017, the city created a separate 501c3 entity to organize the festival. In an effort to assist residents who cannot pay their utility bills. After several years, this outdoor festival started as a free event. As a result, it has now grown to thousands of attendees from all over South Florida attending year after year.

In 2018, a small admission fee was added to help the program. Today proceeds generated from NoMi Fest go towards financial assistance to North Miami residents. Specifically to those who need assistance to pay for their utility bills. This is a part of our North Miami Low Income Home Utility Bills Assistance program.