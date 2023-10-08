Local News

City of North Miami Mayor, “We stand in Solidarity with Israel!”

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News30 mins ago
0 3 1 minute read
North Miami Mayor Alix Desulme
Mayor Alix Desulme

As Mayor of the great City of North Miami, I am filled with emotion regarding the harrowing attacks being besieged against Israel.

City of North Miami Mayor, "We stand in Solidarity with Israel!"

I am angry.

This attack was orchestrated by Hamas, an organization recognized by the United States and the European Union as antisemitic terrorists. This assault was deliberately planned to occur on the holiday Simchat Torah, the day Jews celebrate the final reading of the bible.

I am heartbroken.

In an assault of startling breadth, Hamas gunman rolled into as many as 22 locations, gunning down civilians, including women, children, and seniors. Since then, numerous civilians have been kidnapped from the sanctity of their homes and forcibly taken into captivity. Since then, more than 3,500 rockets and missiles have been fired from the Gaza Strip — killing 200 people and injuring more than 1,100.

I am galvanized.

My voice will be heard. I join leaders worldwide to declare in one voice that Israel has a right to exist and defend itself. North Miami represents the melting pot of America, and many of us have faced tyranny. Let us unite as one community, standing shoulder-to-shoulder in solidarity and honoring what binds us together… humanity.

Hatred has no place in this world.

Join us on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at 5 p.m. in MOCA Plaza for a community rally to unify our communities. We are honored to have Israel Consul General Maor Elbaz-Starinksy give a firsthand account of the frontline from Israel that evening. Also with us will be Rabbi Jory Lang, one of our city’s chaplains and clergy leader of Beth Moshe Congregation located in North Miami.

We are one voice, part of a global community that stretches worldwide.

In Solidarity,

Dr. Alix Desulme, MayorCity of North Miami, Florida 
Dr. Alix Desulme, Mayor City of North Miami, Florida 

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News30 mins ago
0 3 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

US Senator Pledges Support for Caribbean Region

March 30, 2009

Crime and Violence undermining development in the Caribbean says top OAS Official

October 30, 2007

Dr. Michael Eric Dyson is Keynote Speaker for FIU’s 19th Annual Breakfast to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy

December 18, 2009
Jamaica’s Consul General R. Oliver Mair (right) with Mr. Andrew Seaga (second right) and his family.

City of Miramar Mayor Issues Proclamation in Memory of Hon. Edward Seaga

June 12, 2019
Back to top button