City of North Miami Mayor, “We stand in Solidarity with Israel!”

As Mayor of the great City of North Miami, I am filled with emotion regarding the harrowing attacks being besieged against Israel.

I am angry.

This attack was orchestrated by Hamas, an organization recognized by the United States and the European Union as antisemitic terrorists. This assault was deliberately planned to occur on the holiday Simchat Torah, the day Jews celebrate the final reading of the bible.

I am heartbroken.

In an assault of startling breadth, Hamas gunman rolled into as many as 22 locations, gunning down civilians, including women, children, and seniors. Since then, numerous civilians have been kidnapped from the sanctity of their homes and forcibly taken into captivity. Since then, more than 3,500 rockets and missiles have been fired from the Gaza Strip — killing 200 people and injuring more than 1,100.

I am galvanized.

My voice will be heard. I join leaders worldwide to declare in one voice that Israel has a right to exist and defend itself. North Miami represents the melting pot of America, and many of us have faced tyranny. Let us unite as one community, standing shoulder-to-shoulder in solidarity and honoring what binds us together… humanity.

Hatred has no place in this world.

Join us on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at 5 p.m. in MOCA Plaza for a community rally to unify our communities. We are honored to have Israel Consul General Maor Elbaz-Starinksy give a firsthand account of the frontline from Israel that evening. Also with us will be Rabbi Jory Lang, one of our city’s chaplains and clergy leader of Beth Moshe Congregation located in North Miami.

We are one voice, part of a global community that stretches worldwide.

In Solidarity,