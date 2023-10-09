Congresswoman Wilson’s Statement on the Unprovoked Attacks against Israel by Hamas Terrorists

Washington, D.C. – Today, Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson (FL-24), member of the Congressional Israel Allies Caucus and Congressional Democratic Israel Working Group Caucus, released the following on the unprovoked attacks against Israel by Hamas Terrorists.

“The Democratic State of Israel is under attack, facing unprovoked and despicable assaults by Hamas terrorists. These brazen acts of violence demand the strongest condemnation, as there is no justification for launching over 2,200 missiles in a brutal assault raining down upon innocent citizens. Democratic nations worldwide must unite to support Israel, as unity is our strength in the face of united terrorism.

“Israel stands as the United States’ closest friend and ally, and our nation’s strength is intertwined with theirs. My prayers are with the people of Israel today, and as Israel prepares for war in these dark hours, the United States stands ready to support Israel’s right to defend itself. Our commitment to Israel is unwavering. “