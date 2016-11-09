City Of Miramar Makes 2016 List Of 101 Most Comfortable Cities By Expedia

MIRAMAR – Users of the popular travelling website Expedia have just defined that It’s Right Here in Miramar®, means ‘comfortable’ to them.

Recently, 2015 data pulled from millions of verified Expedia user reviews, propelled the City of Miramar to Expedia’s annual endorsement list of 101 most comfortable cities for travelers.

Specifically, these reviews help determine the 101 American cities with the top hotel comfort ratings. Each city on Expedia’s list received more than 100 reviews.

The lists’ reputation helps guide travelers to check out what cities made the ‘comfortable’ travel roundup and make them a part of their vacation wish list!

This endorsement joins other notable designations the City of Miramar has garnered from entities like Money Magazine as one of its Best Places to Live (small cities) and US Green Building Council (USGBC) for being the Most Outstanding Green Local Government.

“The City of Miramar strives to improve the quality of life of residents, guests and business owners with its investment in community and providing an invitation to experience its diversity through culture, entertainment, sports and tourism. Further, these designations speak to an awareness of the citizen experience,” stated Kathleen Woods-Richardson, City Manager of Miramar.

“As a destination city, it’s nice to know that visitors of Miramar feel very comfortable when they visit our city. As Miramar adds more attractions to our city like the Miramar Amphitheater and the American Tennis and Education Foundation’s Tennis Museum, new visitors will have an opportunity to feel comfortable too like our past visitors,” stated Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam.

ADVERTISEMENT