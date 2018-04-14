CHTA Focuses on Caribbean Unity, Innovation as Key Industry Forum Nears

MIAMI – The fourth annual Caribbean Hospitality Industry Exchange Forum (CHIEF), the premier educational forum for Caribbean hospitality and tourism professionals, is slated for June 22-24, 2018, at the Hyatt Regency in Miami.

The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) announced that plans are set for the top regional gathering where unity and innovation will be examined as central factors to fuel the growth of the region’s bread and butter industry.

CHTA president Karolin Troubetzkoy said after a challenging close to 2017 following the impact of September’s hurricanes, it was important for industry stakeholders to get together and share ideas to stimulate the growth of the hospitality sector for the remainder of 2018 and beyond.

“As we meet under the theme of ‘Unite and Innovate’, delegates will learn from each other, break the molds and set a new normal for the industry,” she asserted, adding “you really need to be there to connect with people and ideas which simply can help you to improve your bottom line while innovating and contributing to the competitiveness of the region’s leading economic sector.”

CHIEF is a critical educational platform for regional hoteliers, industry professionals and allied partners where best practices are shared. “Professional development and connectivity with peers continues to be the number one reason why our members attend CHIEF,” said Troubetzkoy, who looks forward to benefiting from and contributing to the various sessions during the summer conference.

Three educational tracks will cover a multitude of relevant hospitality and tourism topics, ranging from operations to sales and marketing, the sharing economy and sustainability. Professional development training and a vibrant speed networking session will return this year.

In a rapidly changing economic climate, and especially after the afflictions of last year’s storms, “this is the event to attend if you want to take on the issues affecting your business right now,” said CHTA CEO Frank Comito. He expanded on the theme by pointing out CHIEF was designed to allow participants to “unite with fellow hoteliers, innovative vendors, government officials and industry experts and to create new possibilities for a stronger, more sustainable and more profitable industry.”

By encouraging hotel owners, vendors, managers, associations and agencies from more than two dozen Caribbean countries and territories to unite under one roof for a weekend in June, Comito expects “a stimulating generation of innovation and creativity, which will fuel our sector for the exciting time ahead.”

Taste of the Caribbean

CHIEF will also feature Taste of the Caribbean, where the region’s best chefs and their teams from around the region will compete for culinary awards. Taste of the Caribbean also provides educational opportunities for food and beverage participants, who learn the latest trends and techniques emerging from their industry.

Caribbean305

Also returning to Miami this year will be CHTA’s Caribbean305 event, where flavors from more than a dozen Caribbean nations will be simmering at the culinary and cultural celebration taking place on Miami’s Jungle Island on Saturday, June 23, 2018 at 8 p.m.