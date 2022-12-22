Christmas Message Her Excellency Audrey P. Marks

It is a pleasure to greet all Jamaicans, friends of Jamaica and our partners in the United States of America as we celebrate this yuletide season. Tis the season for traditions, old and new; for connecting with loved ones near and far. Most of all, ‘tis the season for goodwill and peace, reflection and renewal.

As we look forward to the festive fare, inclusive of Christmas dinner, Christmas cake, and flavorful sorrel, let us not forget the meaning of Christmas. Christmas time is symbolic of an end, as well as a beginning. As we reflect on all that transpired throughout the year, there is much to be thankful for. There is no doubt that what we achieved in 2022, the year of Jamaica’s 60th Anniversary of Independence, outweighs the trials faced during the year. Unemployement is at an all time low and our debt is steadily reducing. Our credit rating and inflation are stable and Jamaica remains a posterchild for good fiscal management. The dividends of which are being invested into infrastructure development.

Reflections on the Year

As we end the year, we also reflect on the challenges that we have yet to overcome and must keep in our hearts and prayers those who experienced the grief and challenge of losing a loved one. For them, Christmas falls on heavy hearts and we extend our wishes for strength from sorrow and purpose from pain. Offering comfort, compassion, forgiveness, and most importantly, hope through simple gestures of care and concern will sustain us.

“It is more blessed to give than receive.” Our Diaspora embodies this philosophy and I never cease to be inspired by the abundant evidence of an active, benevolent Diaspora. We admire your response to the clarion call “ask not what Jamaica can do for you, ask what you can do for Jamaica!” Your enduring love for our island and her people continues to touch, illuminate, and change lives.

This season is yet another reminder that we are a great nation, because we are a great people. A special thanks to our Diaspora members that helped to make our Jamaica 60 celebrations all over the United States so very memorable.

May the Christmas cheer be felt by each and everyone. As we do that, may we give God thanks for bringing us safely to this point. Asking him to keep us inspired to be greater in 2023. From the Embassy and the Permanent Mission of Jamaica to the Organization of American States, we wish you a wonderful holiday season, filled with happy moments and fond memories.

Merry Christmas!