BROWARD COUNTY – The Children’s Services Council of Broward County has selected Dr. David Kenton as the new Chief Operating Officer. He will begin his role on October 1st. David has a strong history of leading and helping children and families. He has lots of experience and a new way of looking at things. He is joining CSC to help make sure all kids in Broward County are healthy, safe, and successful.

Dr. Kenton joins CSC with years of experience in leadership. He previously served as the Dean of Students Services at Broward College. Dr. Kenton is well-known for his work in improving systems, managing operations, and building partnerships. His expertise will be very helpful as CSC moves forward in Boward. David is taking over as COO from Monti Larsen. Mrs. Larsen is the first COO of CSC, and was instrumental in establishing the foundation of the organization and is an inspiration to the mission and vision of CSC.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Kenton to the CSC team,” said Cindy Arenberg Seltzer, President and CEO of the Children’s Services Council of Broward County. “David’s professional background and personal story make him a perfect fit for the organization”.

As COO, Dr. Kenton will manage the Children’s Services Council of Broward County’s daily operations. He will work with the leadership team to improve processes. In addition, he will also make sure that CSC’s programs and partnerships support its mission and goals.

“Making a positive and lasting impact is incredibly important to me, especially in the lives of children and families here in Broward County”. said Kenton “The CSC has been a cornerstone in this community for years, and I am both humbled and grateful for the opportunity to continue carrying this mantle forward.”

The Children’s Services Council of Broward County is dedicated to providing a continuum of care for children and families in Broward County. Through its funding and support of a wide range of programs, CSC ensures that children have access to quality programming, health services, and the resources they need to thrive.