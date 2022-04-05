4 Website Improvements for Your Online Business

How long do you think the average visitor spends on your business website? 60 seconds? Five minutes?

Think again. A recent study found that most visitors leave a website within 10-20 seconds. This is not a lot of time to make a great first impression!

How can you create a killer online business and bring more people to your digital store? Most importantly, how can you get them to stay there and make a purchase?

Here are four important website improvements you should make today.

Shift From Mobile Responsive to Mobile-First

Mobile responsiveness became important a decade ago when smartphones first became popular. Now, over 54% of visitors will access your website from their mobile device — and that figure is rising every year.

It’s time to shift to a “mobile-first” mindset and optimize your online business for mobile users.

Reduce your page load times so your site loads almost instantly. Include only the most important information on your mobile site to make it easy to browse and navigate. Think minimalist and use plenty of white space rather than trying to cram in dozens of different elements.

Think Like Google

What does this mean, exactly? As explained in this HOTH blog, it means optimizing the SEO for your digital store or online business.

Google and other search engines use a long list of factors to determine how to rank websites. Some of the most important ones include:

Keyword usage

Page load time

Site security

Technical structure

Bounce rate

Quality backlinks

Admittedly, that’s a lot to keep track of! If you don’t have the time or desire to learn more about SEO, consider hiring an expert to optimize your site for you.

Include a Value Proposition

So, you sell women’s clothing in your online store? Guess what? So do a million other websites. Why should customers choose your online business over everyone else’s?

The answer is your value proposition — the core elements that make your business and your brand unique. Think of it like a mission statement where you identify your audience, the product or solution you offer, and the benefit of doing business with you.

Once you’ve written a compelling statement, display it prominently on your website and social media channels. Be sure to include it on your homepage, about page, blogs, and marketing emails.

Create Clear CTAs

The more you can engage your visitors, the longer they’ll stay on your site (and the more likely they are to make a purchase). Encourage them to linger by including very clear, very concise calls to action throughout your site.

Use phrases like:

Sign Up Now

Sign Up for Free

Subscribe Here

Get Started Today

Learn More Now

Display your CTA in an obvious location, such as the top of your home page. You can also add CTA buttons or links to your blog posts, your reviews and testimonials, and other key locations to prompt users to act.

Make These Website Improvements Today

Running an online store comes with plenty of challenges, but you can overcome them.

Use the tips above to make website updates and online store improvements. You’re sure to reap some terrific benefits if you do!

