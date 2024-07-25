Children’s Services Council of Broward County Back-to-School Extravaganzas

BROWARD COUNTY – The Children’s Services Council of Broward County (CSC) is excited to announce the next two events in our series of Back-to-School Extravaganzas. This summer, CSC is funding three major events at key locations to ensure our students are well-prepared for the upcoming school year. These events are designed to equip students with essential tools and resources needed to excel in their education.

The next two Back-to-School Extravaganzas, powered by CSC in collaboration with Hispanic Unity and the Crockett Foundation, will take place on July 27, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the following locations:

Blanche Ely High School – 1201 NW 6th Ave, Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Miramar High School – 3601 SW 89th Ave, Miramar, FL 33025

We will be distributing backpacks filled with supplies, uniforms, shoes, and a variety of free resources for the whole family. These initiatives are part of our ongoing commitment to support the educational needs of our community’s children.

We invite community members, businesses, and organizations to join us as sponsors or volunteers. Your participation will help make a significant impact on the lives of children and families in Broward County. Together, we can ensure that every child starts the school year with the tools they need to succeed.

For more information on how to get involved or to make a donation, please visit their website at cscbroward.org or contact our office directly at 954-377-1000.