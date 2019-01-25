CSC Announces Over $11 Million Available for Family Supports Programs

Lauderhill – The CSC has budgeted approximately $11,200,000 million in FY 19/20 for the Family Supports 2019 RFP, which covers three initiatives:

Family Strengthening: $10 million is budgeted to provide effective family strengthening services to prevent child maltreatment; as well as address the negative impacts of trauma and provide resources to allow those impacted to increase protective factors and build resiliency

Supporting MOMS: $1 million is budgeted t o target maternal depression and anxiety and increase bonding between mothers and their children; and,

Safe Sleep: $200,000 is budgeted to address unsafe infant sleep by providing low-income families with free pack ‘n plays, educating parents and community members about safe sleep practices, and bringing community awareness to this important issue.

The solicitation is available electronically at the CSC website

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on Jan. 30, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.

Completed applications are due by 4:00 pm, March 4, 2019.