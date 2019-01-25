By January 25, 2019 0 Comments Read More →

CSC Announces Over $11 Million Available for Family Supports Programs

Lauderhill – The CSC has budgeted approximately $11,200,000 million in FY 19/20 for the Family Supports 2019 RFP, which covers three initiatives:

  • Family Strengthening: $10 million is budgeted to provide effective family strengthening services to prevent child maltreatment; as well as address the negative impacts of trauma and provide resources to allow those impacted to increase protective factors and build resiliency
  • Supporting MOMS: $1 million is budgeted to target maternal depression and anxiety and increase bonding between mothers and their children; and,
  • Safe Sleep: $200,000 is budgeted to address unsafe infant sleep by providing low-income families with free pack ‘n plays, educating parents and community members about safe sleep practices, and bringing community awareness to this important issue.

CSC Announces Over $11 Million Available for Family Supports ProgramsThe solicitation is available electronically at the CSC website

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on Jan. 30, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.

Completed applications are due by 4:00 pm, March 4, 2019.

