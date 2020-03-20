Digicel International helps families stay connected during the times of uncertainty

// // //

MIAMI – During this time, where all of us have to take extra precautions and most likely stay at home, being able to talk to the people we care for the most is extremely important.

To help everyone stay connected, Digicel International launched multiple packages to support their customer from the Caribbean and Latin America diaspora living in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

Until March 31, when anyone sends Top Up exclusively via digiceltopup.com or the Digicel Top Up App, Digicel International will give additional credits to the people receiving the recharge. And depending on whom you are sending to, there is an offer for your loved one:

Stay Connected with Haiti 5X

Anyone living in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada that sends a $10 or more Top Up to Haiti through digiceltopup.com or in the Digicel Top Up App will help their loved one receive 5X more Top Up and 5GB of data.

Stay Connected with FREE100 Promo

Anyone living in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada that uses the code FREE100 to send Top Up through digiceltopup.com or in the Digicel Top Up App will help their loved one receive 100% bonus credit.

The FREE100 promotion is valid for all Top Ups from the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada to Antigua, Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, Bermuda, St. Kitts and Nevis, Guyana, Grenada, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Cayman Islands, and the British Virgin Islands.

Stay Connected to El Salvador

Anyone living in the United States that sends a $5 or more Top Up to El Salvador through digiceltopup.com or in the Digicel Top Up App will help their loved one receive 5X more Top Up. In addition, any Digicel customer has free access to the official Government COVID-19 information number; so that they will be able to know what to do and where to go.

“We are in a time of uncertainty and hearing the voice of our family and friends on the other side of the phone or getting an answer from a text message makes the circumstances more bearable. The diaspora community always has their loved ones present. So, helping them guarantee that their loved ones have phone service and data is the least we can do,” said Adriana Pirela, Chief Marketing Officer, Digicel International.

Stay Connected with Haiti 5X, Stay Connected with FREE100 Promo, and Stay Connected to El Salvador are part of all Digicel International’s efforts to keep the Caribbean diaspora connected no matter the circumstances.

Also, the company is sunning its Refund$20/$20 promotion, where anyone in the United States and Canada that sends a plan or Top Up valued at $20 or more to a Digicel phone will participate in the raffle of 20 gift cards a day valued at $20/each.

The winning team of senders and receivers will be notified via text. Refund$20/$20 will be live from March 1 until April 20.