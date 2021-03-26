Chevelle Franklyn to perform at Bishop TD Jakes’ The Potter’s House

Psalmist Prepares for Promotional Tour Ahead of New Album

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Psalmist Chevelle Franklyn is preparing to minister virtually at one of the most prolific megachurches in the US, The Potter’s House, pastored by world-renowned Christian leader Bishop TD Jakes, Snr.

Franklyn takes the stage in promotion for her upcoming project “South Wind Vol 1”, rescheduled for release later this year.

First Stop on Promotional Tour

No stranger to the global stage, this is the first time a Caribbean act has ministered on a platform of this scale to such a diverse online audience. The Potter’s House (TPH) of which Bishop T.D. Jakes serves as founder and senior pastor, is based in Dallas, Texas. The church reports a 30,000 member fellowship and following the Covid-19 global pandemic, millions more now viewing online.

Recently, in speaking of Franklyn, Bishop Jakes notes “Clearly, there is a special anointing on this woman! Her vocal ability is a weapon against the enemy! The world, especially at this time, must sing aloud ‘Go In Your Strength’’.

Commanding Pandemic Performances with Inspirational Music

Franklyn, who has been working on new music and engaging in global virtual performances is fresh off the heels of commanding performances at last year’s “The Experience 15” Global Edition which saw over a social media reach of over 15 million, arguably the largest Gospel concert in the world based in Lagos, Nigeria. She also ministered at last summer’s “The Virtual Buzz”, Europe’s largest Gospel festival; at both events, she served as one of the headlining acts.

Inspired by the times, she released new music encouraging hope during the pandemic with two singles “iPrevail” and “Go in Your Strength”, currently available for streaming across all DSP.

Franklyn will be releasing a new single called “Never Be” which will also be ministered at TPH at the main service on Sunday, March 28. Her performance can be watched online at www.thepottershouse.org.