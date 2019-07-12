Chefs and Vendors Set to Wow at 9th Annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival in NY

NEW YORK – On Sunday, July 21, 2019, the sweet aroma of smoking grills and pulsating reggae and soca music will fill the air as Roy Wilkins Park, in Queens New York, will come alive with the 9th staging of the Annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival.

Popular Caribbean restaurants and food vendors will offer an array of delicious dishes to thousands who flock to this annual festival to feast, dance and savor authentic Jamaican food and entertainment.

Devoted foodies are always quick to find the Culinary Pavilion a special part of the festival.

Hosted by the entertaining and engaging Chef Irie of Irie Spice Inc., and Taste the Islands television series, some of the most popular Celebrity Chefs demonstrate their cooking artistry in this area with new and innovative jerk recipes.

Guests enjoy samples as chefs serve up cooking tips for those who wish to improve their kitchen skills at home.

Jamaican Jerk Festival Vendors

This year’s vendors include Reggae Sun Delight, T&G Flavors, Kingston Grill, Verdure Vegan Jamaican, Jak’s Grill, Original Corn King, Breezes Island Restaurant and Grill, Yogi’s Restaurant, Coleman’s Kitchen, Chef Elvis Caribbean Cuisine, Pinez and Iceez and more.

Top Chefs

This year promises to be even better with a roster top chefs that includes Chef Max Hardy, Author and Owner of Detroit restaurants Coop and River Bistro; Chef Troy, of The Food Network’s Cooks vs. Cons (Season 4); Chef Sam Davis, co-owner of Field Trip Restaurant in Harlem; Chef Darlene B., co-owner of Banks Catering and Private Chef Services; and Chef Rudy Straker, of the Hulu Series Around the Way and The Food Network’s Chopped (Season 35).

Each chef will host a demonstration creating a delicious Jerk dish featuring Grace Foods Seasonings and sauces.

“To be a featured chef at this year’s festival, is a proud and humbling moment for me,” said Chef Darlene B. “I grew up using and loving Grace products like Grace Hot Pepper Sauce”.

Chef Troy chimed in, “I’m feeling truly proud and honored to be a part of such amazing growing platform that people from all walks of life can partake in our great Caribbean cuisine.”

Celebrity Chef Throwdown

Last year’s Celebrity Chef Throwdown winner, Chef Ji Cha, of the Fox series, Hell’s Kitchen will be defending her title against Celebrity Chef Cybille St. Aude, of The Food Network’s Chopped (Season 35).

Both are phenomenal chefs and eager to create the winning dish. “I’m in it to win it so I’m competing against myself!” Chef Ji Cha exclaimed.

When asked how he felt about participating in this year’s Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival, Chef Rudy Straker stated, “The Jerk Fest is an amalgamation of our cultures. It’s a celebration of the skill our forefathers took in preserving meats. That humbles me and excites me at the same time.” With that being said, there’s no doubt that this year’s Culinary Pavilion will certainly deliver just that – a union of cultures through delicious food, great demos, fun competitions and lots of laughs.

In addition to this year’s Celebrity Chef Throwdown Competition, Patrons will be entertained with the Celebrity Cook Off Challenge featuring Trinidadian Soca Sensation Fay Ann Lyons, who is also performing, and VH1’s top show Black Ink Crew’s Donna as they compete in a friendly cooking competition!

Main Stage Entertainment

The 2019 Main Stage has a perfect balance. The women of Caribbean music are equally sharing the stage with the men this year. Headliners Fayann Lyons, Shenseea, and rising star Naomi Cowan will grace the stage along with veteran Capelton, Chris Martin one of the current hitmakers, and soca star Bunji Garlin to deliver a full Caribbean experience of culture.

Tickets are available online and at selected Caribbean retail outlets for $39. Children 10 and under admitted free when accompanied by an adult.