Check Florida’s Gambling Laws Before Playing in Online Casinos

As you might already know, gambling laws in the US vary as you go from state to state. For this reason, it is easy to get confused about whether or not what you are doing happens to be legal.

This is especially difficult when you have a state like Florida, where the picture is less clear-cut than it is in places like New Jersey or California. On closer investigation, however, you might find that this slightly confusing situation could work to your advantage.

Why do different states have different gambling laws?

Of course, it would all be a whole lot easier if there was one rule that applied to gambling nationwide. However, as each state is a sovereign entity and can create and tailor laws according to what is needed, you are going to see changes as you go from one coast to another in everything from driving laws to the much more contentious matter of gambling.

Most states had the default position that gambling is illegal, but over the last half a century, there has been a move to legalize sports gambling and casino gaming in many states. This has been exacerbated further by the more widespread use of the internet and the introduction of online casinos and sportsbooks, which can be viewed from almost anywhere, despite the introduction of geolocation software.

How are online casinos typically licensed?

States will often issue licenses for land-based casinos within their borders to operate online as well as to people physically located in the state. This can be for one of the bigger names with an established operation in other states than partners with a land-based casino that does not have the funding or know-how to go it alone online.

However, this is not the case across the board, and many states will have land-based casinos (often Native American ones set up on tribal land) but no online casinos.

Online gambling in Florida

This does not answer the question of whether can you gamble online in Florida? as this is one state that falls into the gap between whether or not it is legal to place a wager online. While there are no online casinos licensed to operate in the state, plenty of sources will tell you that it is not illegal to place a wager online so that you can look at the various offshore options available to players.

These have various offers and ranges of games available, so checking reviews at a reputable site can save you a lot of head scratching and legwork deciding on the best option, as there are likely to be several available.

A few final thoughts

The massive variations in gambling laws in the US make it a potential minefield for anyone wanting to place a wager online. However, by checking online with reputable sources to see what is and is not legal and your options, you might find you have more opportunities to place a wager than you might have thought.