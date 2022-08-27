Charlie Crist Selects Karla Hernandez As Lieutenant Governor

“It’s Time to Send a Teacher of the Year to Tallahassee” – Charlie Crist

HIALEAH — Today, standing alongside Floridians from all walks of life, Democrats, Republicans, and Independents, Charlie Crist announced former Teacher of the Year Karla Hernandez as his running mate and pick for Lieutenant Governor.

“I could not be more proud and excited to announce Karla Hernandez as my running mate in our fight to defeat Ron DeSantis and build a Florida that truly works for all Floridians,” said Charlie Crist. “It’s time to send a teacher of the year to Tallahassee. Karla’s story is a Florida story – a first-generation American who dedicated her life to service, she became a Miami-Dade public school teacher, and a fierce defender of working Floridians and a woman’s right to choose. She is exactly who Florida needs to defeat Ron DeSantis and bring the sunshine back to the Sunshine State.”

“I am deeply honored to be joining this ticket — it’s the opportunity of a lifetime to fight for Floridians as their next Lieutenant Governor,” said Karla Hernandez. “Like Charlie, I come from a family of immigrants, and have been blessed by the opportunity of the American Dream right here in Florida. But right now, we have a governor who attacks teachers and bullies students, who attacks women’s right to choose, and who attacks anyone that disagrees with him. Unlike Ron DeSantis, Charlie listens, he cares. And so do I. That’s why we will defeat Ron DeSantis in November.”

Karla is a first-generation American who has dedicated her life to serving Floridians, spending over 10 years as a public school teacher instructing children with special needs. Karla has been recognized for her extraordinary achievements in the classroom and was selected as Hialeah Middle School’s Teacher of the Year in 2010.

Born and raised in Miami to immigrants from Honduras, Karla is the first person in her family to graduate from college. Her father worked picking tomatoes in the Everglades before becoming a carpenter and labor leader.

Since 2016, Karla has served as the President of the United Teachers of Dade, the largest teachers’ union in the southeastern United States, and the fourth largest in the country. As President, she helped mobilize the educators and Miami-Dade community members to successfully pass an initiative to give public school teachers a salary raise and improve security in schools.

In addition to her work fighting for better public schools, Karla is a fierce advocate for reproductive rights. She currently serves on the Executive Board of Ruth’s List, where she works to elect pro-choice women across Florida. Karla also serves as Vice President of the AFT and on the State AFL-CIO Executive Board.