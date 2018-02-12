Chairman Esteban Bovo meets with President to discuss Miami SMART Plan

MIAMI-DADE – Miami-Dade County Commission Chairman Esteban Bovo, Jr. met with President Trump and other federal officials including U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao in the White House on Feb. 12 to discuss the Miami Strategic Area Rapid Transit (SMART) Plan.

During the President’s unveiling of his proposed Infrastructure and Transportation Plan, Chairman Bovo expressed the need to deliver the Miami SMART Plan to expand rapid transit throughout Miami-Dade County in order to get our residents out of gridlock.

“I think about the residents of our community, the labor force, who struggle each day to make their daily commutes,” said Miami-Dade County Commission Chairman Esteban Bovo Jr. “We are working aggressively to make the Miami SMART Plan a reality. We recently passed TIF legislation that encourages transit oriented development along the proposed corridors. This type of policy change alongside a strong local, state, and federal funding commitment will allow Miami-Dade County to deliver not only new transit options but address issues related to workforce housing and resiliency.”

The President gave his commitment to helping Miami-Dade get through the federal regulatory process that includes both environmental and transportation permits, which historically have caused major delays.