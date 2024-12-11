Celebrating Leadership in Tourism at the Caribbean Media Exchange Awards

MIAMI – Latia Duncombe, Director General of the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA), was honoured for her exceptional leadership in the tourism sector at the 2024 Caribbean Media Exchange (CMEx) Leadership Awards on Sunday, Dec. 8th.

The highly anticipated ceremony, held at the elegant Loews Coral Gables Hotel in Miami, celebrated the trailblazing achievements of Caribbean pioneers and influencers across tourism, media and public health, highlighting their transformative impact on the region and beyond.

“I am deeply honoured to be recognised at the 2024 CMEx Leadership Awards and proud to represent our beautiful nation on the global stage,” said Duncombe. “I receive this honour with gratitude, inspired to further strengthen partnerships and empower the communities that make our destination truly extraordinary.” Added Duncombe, “This recognition reflects the hard work, passion and dedication of our teams, who continue to showcase The Bahamas’ unmatched beauty, vibrant culture and limitless potential. “Leadership is a call to serve, and I remain committed to driving meaningful change, fostering sustainable growth and uplifting our region and its people.”

The ceremony gathers important leaders from the industry, government, and media. They come together to celebrate Caribbean excellence. The event promotes teamwork in the tourism sector. It focuses on unity and shared progress. The ceremony supports sustainable tourism efforts. It highlights the need for social responsibility to improve the region’s future.

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation was a Platinum Sponsor at this year’s CMEx Awards.