Free Events Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day at Broward County Library

BROWARD COUNTY – In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Day, Broward County Library will host a variety events for all ages at library locations countywide.

Enjoy dramatic performances, film screenings, children’s story times, arts and crafts workshops and more, all free and open to the public. A full list of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events are included in the attachment at the bottom of this page.

Interested in learning more about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the Civil Rights Movement? Use your library card to access these Broward County Library resources:

