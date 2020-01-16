Free Events Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day at Broward County Library
BROWARD COUNTY – In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Day, Broward County Library will host a variety events for all ages at library locations countywide.
Enjoy dramatic performances, film screenings, children’s story times, arts and crafts workshops and more, all free and open to the public. A full list of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events are included in the attachment at the bottom of this page.
Interested in learning more about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the Civil Rights Movement? Use your library card to access these Broward County Library resources:
- Downloadable recordings of Dr. King’s sermons, speeches and more
- Movies, TV shows and documentaries
- Books and eBooks
See also: Celebrate Black History Month at Broward County’s Libraries
Connect
Connect with us on the following social media platforms.