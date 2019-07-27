Florida’s Tax-Free Holiday is Aug. 2-6, 2019

SOUTH FLORIDA – It’s that time of year again! Florida shoppers will have a “tax-free holiday” in anticipation of the new school year.

This year’s sales tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

No Florida sales tax or local option tax will be collected during this time on the following:

Clothing, footwear, and certain accessories selling for $60 or less per item, and

per item, and Certain school supplies selling for $15 or less per item

per item Certain personal computers or related accessories costing $1,000 or less per item, cell phones excluded

Miami-Dade School Board Chair Perla Tabares Hantman’s proposal to promote this holiday to families was unanimously agreed upon by her School Board colleagues at their April 2019 meeting.

For more information about the sales tax holiday, and for lists of specific items and their taxable status during the tax-free period visit, CLICK HERE.