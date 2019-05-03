Celebrating Chef Creole’s legacy For Haitian Heritage Month

Celebrity Chef, Restaurateur, Philanthropist and Community Activist Chef Creole to be Honored at the Chefs of the Caribbean Celebrity Brunch

Miami – During Haitian Heritage Month, one of South Florida’s top chefs, Chef Wilkinson Sejour, AKA Chef Creole will be honored.

Commissioner Keon Hardemon, Chefs of the Caribbean and the Northeast 2nd Avenue Partnership invite all culinary enthusiasts to experience the best of Haiti and the islands, for the CHEFS OF THE CARIBBEAN Celebrity Brunch.

The event will be held on Saturday, May 18th during Haitian Flag Day at the iconic Caribbean Marketplace located at 5925 NE 2nd Avenue in the heart of Little Haiti. Festivities begin at 12 noon.

Haitian Heritage Month celebrates the rich history and culture of Haitians through showcasing art, culture, food, music and more. The month-long celebration pays tribute to the Haitian community for their valuable contributions to South Florida.

Chefs of the Caribbean will pay homage to Celebrity Chef, restaurateur, philanthropist & community activist Chef Creole for his contributions to South Florida’s culinary arts scene during the past 25 years.

Chef Creole owns and operates five restaurants in Miami. In addition to his entrepreneurial endeavors, he is very involved in the community. He is the co-founder and Vice President of the Little Haiti Optimist Club & Foundation.

For the past ten years, Chef Creole has distributed over 10,000 toys and bikes to kids in the community.

Most recently, during the government shut down, Chef Creole fed TSA workers and customs agents at Miami International Airport.

His restaurants and culinary talents have been featured and recognized on television and in many national and local publications, including Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations CNN-TV, NBC6-TV, Gourmet Magazine, Vibe Magazine, Source Magazine, Miami Herald, Miami New Times Newspaper, Miami Times Newspaper and more. His client list reads like the Who’s Who of the entertainment, sports and corporate world.

CHEFS OF THE CARIBBEAN Celebrity Brunch is a signature event for Haitian Heritage Month.

It is a culinary explosion of Caribbean inspired dishes prepared by multiple celebrity chefs and restaurants featuring delicious dishes, island desserts, specialty beverages and spirits.

Attendees at the CHEFS OF THE CARIBBEAN Celebrity Brunch will feast on scrumptious dishes prepared by: Chef Ron Duprat (Haiti), Chef Thia (Haiti), Chef Jouvens Jean (Haiti), Chef Irie (Jamaica), Chef Andre Nurse (Barbados) Chef Danny Penalo (Dominican Republic), Chef Dominique (Haiti), Chef Rose (Jamaica), and Chef Keith Reed (Bahamas).

As a bonus, for Haitian Flag Day, guests will also enjoy a curated art exhibit featuring artists: Belina Wright, Pascal Pierre Louis, Mickenson Souverain and other musical performances by local and national artists.

The CHEFS OF THE CARIBBEAN Celebrity Brunch is sponsored by: City of Miami Commissioner Keon Hardemon, Chefs of the Caribbean, Northeast Second Avenue Partnership, the Little Haiti Cultural Complex, Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, Mokafe, Barbados, Valmas Cremas, Decameron and MJ Consultant Agency.

CHEFS OF THE CARIBBEAN Celebrity Brunch tickets are $50 and are on sale now, click here.