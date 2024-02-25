PLANTATION – South Florida’s women, girls and men are invited to gather for an afternoon of upliftment, camaraderie and inspiration as Island SPACE Caribbean Museum, in partnership with Caribbean Professionals Network, presents its third annual Women’s History Month Celebration. The event will take place at Island SPACE Caribbean Museum located at 8000 West Broward Blvd, Suite 1202 at Broward Mall on Sunday, March 3rd from 2:30 – 5:00 pm. Attendance at this free community event, made possible in 2024 by the Community Foundation of Broward, doubled to more than 120 attendees from its first staging in 2022 to its second in 2023. Even more are expected this year.

Guests can look forward to live cultural entertainment, powerful messages from influential women speakers, surprising tropical bites and sips from multiple islands, and educational and fun icebreakers that take networking to the next level.

Women’s History Month Celebration Panelists

The Women’s History Month Celebration features an esteemed, diverse panel of women from the Caribbean region who will share their experiences on balancing life, work and PLAY. From anchoring our lives in faith as presented by Dr. Monefe Young, and managing our financial present and future as explained by Shenique Nagelbush, to maintaining physical and mental wellness as shared by Dr. Tiffany McCalla-Bottorff, and navigating career challenges and victories, our panelists will share their personal journeys, triumphs and strategies for a well-designed life that is both enriching and fulfilling.

Keynote Speaker: Dr. Solanges Vivens

Caribbean American Heritage Award-winner for Outstanding Achievement in Entrepreneurship, Dr. Solanges Vivens, will be the featured keynote speaker. Dr. Vivens is the author of two books on inspiring women and girls to lead in education and business, “Girls Can Move Mountains: Rewriting the Rules of Female Entrepreneurship“, and her new title, “Educated Girl, Empowered Woman: The Art of Living with Grace, Joy and Dignity”.

Women’s History Month Celebration Moderators

The third annual Women’s History Month Celebration will be co-moderated by Monica Victor of St. Lucia and Natacha Alexandre of Haiti.

Caribbean Nationals In South Florida

South Florida is home to many Caribbean nationals. It is also home to Island SPACE Caribbean Museum, the only museum in the world dedicated to showcasing the history and culture of the entire Caribbean and its multicultural people. Consider visiting this important institution to enjoy cultural enrichment, a repository of uniquely Caribbean artifacts and a space that celebrates the region’s collective history.

While the event is free, guests are asked to RSVP at islandspacefl.org/womensmonth.