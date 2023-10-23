Plantation, Florida – On Saturday, February 10, 2024, in celebration of Reggae Month, the story of the Caribbean’s most prolific music genre will be presented to South Florida in a bold new way. The inaugural historical retrospective and concert event “Reggae Genealogy – The Origins, Evolution and Influence of Jamaican Music”.

A Blend of Entertainment and Education

“Reggae Genealogy” is produced by Island SPACE Caribbean Museum. It will be presented in the city of Plantation, Florida. This event will showcase live performances, archival video elements and contemporary narratives for a fully immersive experience.

The three-hour showcase will trace the early beginnings of popular Jamaican music, prior to Jamaican independence from Britain in 1962, to the present. Touching on mento, ska, Nyabinghi, rocksteady, lover’s rock, dub, reggae and dancehall. The showcase will also highlight the influence of Jamaican music on genres such as hip hop, reggaeton, EDM and Afrobeats.

Reggae Genealogy Partners

This event is presented in partnership with Broward Mall. In addition, it is made possible in part by the support of the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture, the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, the Institute of Museum and Library Services, and the Broward County Cultural Division. Plus, “King” George Jograj, Dr. Lydia Malcom of Authentic Behavioral Health LLC, and her husband, Mr. Waynewright Malcolm, and the following funds at the Community Foundation of Broward: Judith Cornfeld Fund for the Arts, Helen and Frank Stoykov Charitable Endowment Fund, The Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation Broward Community Fund and Samuel F. Morrison Community Impact Fund.

To execute the inaugural staging of Reggae Genealogy, Island SPACE has assembled an experienced team of experts. Experts in reggae music history, event production and business. The team includes Lloyd Stanbury – one of the founders of Reggae Month and of the first Jamaican all-reggae radio station, IRIE FM, and Calibe Thompson and David I. Muir – the former producers of The Taste the Islands Experience culinary festival, and co-founders of Island SPACE. Other team members include authors, documentarians, television and video producers and radio personalities.

Reggae Genealogy will take place in the northeast parking lot of the Broward Mall, 8000 W Broward Blvd, Plantation.

The gates open at 3 p.m. with showtime at 6 p.m. Afternoon attendees can enjoy a panel discussion and tours of Island SPACE Caribbean Museum inside the Broward Mall. Find general, sponsorship, vendor and volunteer information at www.reggaegenealogy.org.