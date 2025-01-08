Celebrate Life with Vybz Kartel: New Song and Video

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Vybz Kartel celebrates life outside on his birthday today with new song and video “STR8 VYBZ”. “Make it rum” the Worl’ Boss declares in the intro of this TJ Records, Adidjahiem Records & Angustura produced single, carrying the same name as the dancehall star’s new rum line.

Kartel also lands the cover of Billboard, the publication’s first exclusive digital cover for 2025 (READ | WATCH) shortly after his historic homecoming Freedom Street Concert (produced by Downsound Entertainment) after serving over 13 years in prison.

Vybz Kartel

Vybz Kartel, also known as the Worl’ Boss, is one of Jamaica’s most influential artists. He has had a career that lasts over 20 years. Even after being sentenced to life in prison, he still makes a big impact in music. He continues to release hits from his cell.

Known for his razor-sharp lyrics and iconic Billboard chart toppers like “Romping Shop”, “Fever”, and “Clarks”, he continues to make a mark on both local and international music scenes.

His impact is evident in the careers of Jamaican stars like Spice, Popcaan, and Shenseea, and he has received high praise from global icons such as Cardi B, Rihanna, JAY-Z, Mick Jagger, and Drake.

Following his prison release in July 2024, when his conviction was overturned after serving 13 years, Kartel’s star has risen even higher. In just a few months, he received his first GRAMMY nomination in the Best Reggae Album category for his EP Party With Me, launched a rum brand (STR8 VYBZ), and staged his monumental return with the Freedom Street concert.

This year, the living legend will also release a deluxe 10th-anniversary edition of his iconic album Viking (Vybz Is King).

Vybz Kartel has cemented his legacy. He stands as a living legend, embodying the indomitable spirit that defines the island of Jamaica.

STR8 VYBZ Rum Brand

STR8 VYBZ, along with TJ Records and The House of Angostura Bitters, is starting a new chapter for Vybz Kartel.

The rum portfolio has four new bold flavors. They are white overproof, spiced, white, and dark rum. Each flavor has a unique name: Fever, Ramping Shop, Electric, and Unstoppable. “STR8 VYBZ is more than just a rum; it’s a movement.

“Each bottle shows the energy and passion of my music and the spirit of my culture,” says Vybz Kartel. STR8 VYBZ is produced and bottled by Angostura Distillers in Trinidad and Tobago, distributed exclusively by Caribbean Producers Jamaica Ltd. (CPJ).

Select retailers in the U.S., England, Bahamas, Guyana, St. Lucia, Barbados, Jamaica, and Grenada will sell STR8 VYBZ.

More New Music + First Time Grammy Nomination

Vybz Kartel’s ability to consistently churn out hit songs and albums over the past two decades, despite his extraordinary circumstances, is unparalleled. This year alone, he has released a number of singles like “Comet,” “White Rum,” and “Cloudy” and major projects, including his First Week Out album (Jul 31, 21st Hapilos Compilations), and his EP Party With Me (May 31, Adidjahiem Records). The latter, which was released while he was still incarcerated, earned Kartel his first GRAMMY nomination for Best Reggae Album.

Even with uncertainty about his future, he claimed the strong title with 8 party anthems. These songs show that Vybz Kartel is finally free.

10th Anniversary Album

In 2025, Vybz Kartel will drop a deluxe 10th anniversary edition of his pivotal album Viking (Vybz Is King), which spawned hits like “Unstoppable,” “Gon Get Better” (sampled by pop group Fifth Harmony), “Dancehall,” and “Enchanting.” Fans can anticipate a few new bonus tracks with this re-release as well.