Cayman Airways resumes Jamaica flights

[GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands] – After a hiatus due to the pandemic, Cayman Airways Limited is resuming service between Grand Cayman (GCM) and Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ) next month.

Starting August 4, 2022, the national flag carrier will operate weekly Thursday evening flights between the two destinations.

Cayman airways flights to JamaicaFlight KX2602 departs Grand Cayman at 6:15 p.m. and arrives in Montego Bay at 7:15 p.m. On the return leg, Flight KX2603 departs Montego Bay at 8:15 p.m., arriving on Grand Cayman at 9:10 p.m. MPE Caribbean Tourism Authority understands that more flights may be added to the route depending on demand.

The Cayman Islands and Jamaica have deep historical links, and many Jamaicans live and work in the Cayman Islands.

Cayman Airways recently announced new service between GCM and Los Angeles (LAX) beginning this fall.

Formerly a dependency of Jamaica, the Cayman Islands is currently a self-governing overseas territory of the United Kingdom.

 

