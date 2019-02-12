Montego Bay Jamaica Airport Named Caribbean’s Leading Airport

Sangster International Airport is Caribbean’s Leading Airport for 11th Consecutive Year at World Travel Awards

Montego Bay, Jamaica – Sangster International Airport (SIA), Jamaica’s leading gateway to the world, was named the Caribbean’s Leading Airport for the eleventh year in a row at the World Travel Awards (WTA) hosted at Sandals Montego Bay on 28 January.

Operated by MBJ Airports Limited, SIA emerged as the winner from a pool of 13 Caribbean competitors nominated for the prestigious award. The accolade was first bestowed on SIA in 2005. It won again in 2009 and has won the title again every year since.

“We are honored to be named the Caribbean’s Leading Airport for the eleventh consecutive year. This prestigious award validates our ongoing efforts to deliver world-class service and showcase Jamaica’s rich culture at Sangster International Airport,” commented MBJ CEO Rafael Echevarne.

“The fact that our dedication to improving the infrastructure of the airport and providing outstanding service has been noticed by the global travel industry and travelers using SIA is gratifying and we would like to extend our heartfelt thanks for voting us number one in the region year after year for more than a decade. Our entire staff, our airport partners and every citizen of Jamaica can be proud of this tremendous achievement,” Echevarne added.

MBJ has led a number of initiatives over the past four years to improve the passenger experience within the arrivals and departures terminals while upgrading the taxiways and aprons on the airside.

Several transformational projects are now underway to bring further upgrades to the airport, including a redesign of the ticketing hall, an expansion of the commercial concourse and automated parking facilities.