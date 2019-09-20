Top US travel ideas for fall

When summer fades and the seasons change, you may find yourself stuck for interesting things to do. Of course, for everyone across America, there are the old classics such as reading, listening to music, or playing video games to rely on. Those in states such as New Jersey where online gambling is legal might play online casino games to relax. If they use the SugarHouse Casino no deposit bonus code when they do, then they could be in line for even more money to bet and win with!

For those in South Florida and the Caribbean, it can also be a great time to head off for a break or vacation. With children back at school, lower prices and popular destinations being less busy, fall is actually a great time to travel. Of course, this time of year is also full of glorious color, and this makes it a superb time to take in all that is on offer in terms of natural beauty.

Many people automatically choose to travel internationally from South Florida and the Caribbean during fall, but this is not the only option open to you. To see more of what is on your doorstep and do something different, why not travel within the US? America has some amazing places to see and sights to take in. Heading out of the South Florida and Caribbean region will also help you see new cultures within America and delicious food from other parts of the country.

If you are short of ideas on where to travel to within the US for an awesome time, then the below should help.

Denver

If you fancy getting away somewhere truly different, then Denver in Colorado is a good choice. The main reason to go in fall is the amount of festivals and events taking place in the city. For foodies, the September Denver Food and Wine Festival is a must with lots of delicious items to sample. It is not only for food lovers though! Denver has a magnificent Halloween parade at the end of October that is truly a sight to behold. As a major US city, Denver also has fabulous hotels to stay in, a lively nightlife scene, and some amazing squares to meander through in the day. For those who like to be active, the Rocky Mountains and its amazing hiking trails are close by.

Seattle

If you really want to get away from the South Florida and Caribbean region for your break, then Seattle is about as far as you will go within the US. Fall here brings pleasant temperatures that are usually in the 60s or 70s. Compared to summer, this is much better for walking around in and seeing what the city has to offer. Going at this time of year also means less crowds for the big attractions such as the Seattle Art Museum or Mount Rainier National Park. Walking through the park is particularly good in fall, when the falling red and yellow leaves make for a stunning backdrop. Most people also love coming here for the laid-back attitude, thriving arts scene and artisan food.

Sedona

Found in Arizona, the fall is a great time to visit lovely Sedona. This is in part due to what is on then but also because the high temperatures of summer in this region have now dropped a little. One cool event that makes a trip here in fall worth while is the Day of the Dead celebration,which takes place from late October until early November. There are some great paths to walk here too from the Baldwin Trail to the Cookstove Trail. All will be bursting with gorgeous color. Sedona itself is a welcoming and friendly place to stay. With great shopping and some amazing spas to enjoy, you will have a relaxing break here.

Charleston

If ever somewhere demanded a visit in the fall, it is Charleston in North Carolina. This is a very pretty and historic place that seems to get even more alluring to explore during this season. Fall also sees a lot of events happening in Charleston to enjoy. From cultural activities to food festivals, you will not be short of things to do here. A visit to Folly Beach is recommended to feel the sand under your feet, as is a wander around the historic Battery district with its cobblestone streets. When you add in world-class art galleries, awesome shopping and great restaurants, this is one place you must visit.

A fall getaway is just the ticket

If you live in South Florida or the Caribbean, then taking a break in fall is a great way to recharge your batteries or bag a cheaper vacation. Any of the above destinations within the US will not only deliver great experiences to bring home but also allow you to truly enjoy this magical time of year.