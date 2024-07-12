CAYMAN ISLANDS – Cayman Airways Limited (CAL) – the National Airline of the Cayman Islands – has been named among the world’s best international airlines, in Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards 2024.

Announced on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, Cayman Airways stands as the only airline in the western hemisphere to secure a top-15 spot in the “Best International Airlines in 2024” category of the awards. Cayman Airways is joined in the Top 15 by other prestigious international carriers such as Singapore Airlines, Emirates, All Nippon Airways, and Qatar Airways. This evaluation by Travel + Leisure of all international airlines ranked carriers based on cabin comfort, inflight service, customer service, and value.

The score received by Cayman Airways has also placed it as the highest-ranking airline of all carriers operating flights to and from the Cayman Islands.

Minister for Tourism and Ports, Kenneth Bryan, expressed his pride at the announcement, stating:

“This is an incredible distinction for Cayman Airways to be recognized as one of the best international airlines in the world. Ranking so favorably among some of the biggest international airlines is a true validation of our national airline’s quality and consistency. As the Minister for Tourism and Ports I am very proud of Cayman Airways for continuing to elevate and enhance the traveler experience, and I would like to pay tribute to the management and Board of Directors, staff and crew members for their stellar efforts in earning this well-deserved, world-class recognition.”

Chairman of the Cayman Airways Board of Directors, Dr. John-Paul Clarke, echoed this sentiment, stating:

“Cayman Airways has a longstanding mission to be a national airline we can all be proud of, providing top-quality service, and we fulfill this mission every day. The Cayman Airways board has placed significant emphasis on enhancing the customer experience and fostering employee engagement. This recognition from Travel + Leisure readers is greatly appreciated and highlights the remarkable accomplishments of our board of directors, management team, and our 350 dedicated employees.”

Cayman Airways President and CEO, Fabian Whorms, noted that Travel + Leisure Magazine is a world-leading travel media publication with over 15 million monthly readers. With over 186,000 readers participating in their 2024 annual World’s Best Awards survey, he said this recognition is both highly remarkable and legitimate. He added:

“This ranking highlights the quality and value of Cayman Airways’ service compared to the hundreds of airlines around the world, and although there was a separate award category for U.S.-based airlines, the score received by Cayman Airways also surpassed the scores achieved by every major U.S.-based airline in their award category. This level of achievement is therefore a true testament to the dedication of our awesome staff, and reflects the pride, hospitality, and continuous pursuit of excellence for which Cayman Airways and the Cayman Islands are well known.”

Operational Excellence

Paul Tibbetts, Executive Vice President in charge of Commercial Affairs and the airline’s Chief Financial Officer, emphasized Cayman Airways’ commitment to delivering an unparalleled customer experience uniquely marked by the warmth and hospitality synonymous with the Cayman Islands.