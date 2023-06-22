Causion’s Reggae Super EP “Mission In Progress” Set to Drop on June 24th

SOUTH FLORIDA – Renowned reggae artist Causion, a.k.a Gregory Colin Baily, is set to release his highly anticipated EP tagged “Mission in Progress” on June 24th, 2023. The EP is a collection of captivating songs that showcases Causion’s exceptional talent. Plus, his unwavering commitment to spreading positivity through his music. The EP features a stellar list of tracks, providing a remarkable addition to the reggae genre.

Mission In Progress brings together Causion’s outstandingly distinct sound and heartfelt lyrics. The EP creates a musical journey that resonates with listeners from all walks of life. With his soulful voice and undeniable charisma, the album effortlessly captures the essence of reggae music. Especially, while infusing it with the singer’s unique personality.

The Mission In Progress Selections

The EP’s curated selection includes standout songs such as All for You, a melodious anthem that expresses Causion’s unwavering dedication and love for his audience. Antigua Me Come From, a vibrant tribute to Causion’s roots, celebrating the beauty and culture of his hometown. Come On Baby, a dynamic collaboration with the esteemed Red Fox, delivering a high-energy track that will have listeners grooving to the rhythm. Back to My Roots, a soul-stirring composition that explores Causion’s personal journey of self-discovery and the importance of staying true to one’s origins. Thank You, a heartfelt expression of gratitude, reminding fans of the immeasurable support they have shown throughout Causion’s career. Jah We Need You, a powerful plea to the Most High, emphasizing the importance of unity and spiritual guidance in a world filled with countless challenges.

‘‘Mission In Progress’’, the EP’s title track, serving as the EP’s centerpiece. The track encapsulate Causion’s tireless dedication to his craft and ongoing mission to inspire positive change.

Mission in Progress was expertly produced by Maurice Gregory and Gregory Bailey. The duo brought their exceptional skills and experience to the project. The EP was mixed and mastered by the renowned Sean Weatherburn. Sean ensured a flawless sonic experience for fans.