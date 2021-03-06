Cat Shell Featured on ‘The Sweetest Girl: Deeper Than a Film’ Soundtrack

[MIAMI] — Singer, songwriter, and DJ, Cat Shell is a modern-day renaissance artist. Shell has joined the much-anticipated inspired soundtrack, The Sweetest Girl: Deeper Than a Film. A true crime thriller, ‘The Sweetest Girl’. inspired by true events. The film is a compelling and provocative love story. It is set in Haiti, haunted by human trafficking and gun violence.

All the proceeds from the album sales will support a school in Cap Haitian that rescues victims of human trafficking.

Cat Shell contributed her soulful song Illusion to the album. This is part of the heartfelt and worldwide mission to raise awareness to a heart wrenching issue that affects all of humanity.

IMDB Reviews

The Sweetest Girl: Deeper Than a Film soundtrack will be available on all musical platform on April 13th, 2021. Below are excerpts of early IMDB reviews:

“The Sweetest Girl is the sort of short that starts in your head, but ends in your heart.” Pdferdinand

Amazing short that will tear at all of your heart strings in a short time. Authentic and well-planned film – therealhaiti

“…you must watch this movie to see how emotional it makes you as you lose yourself in the storyline.” tharah-18013

The Sweetest Girl Plot

The plot, written by prolific screenwriter Harry Jeudy (“A Great Day in Harlem”). In addition to acclaimed author Yanatha Desouvre (‘Revelations: Roads to Redemption’). The book is one of the top downloaded e-books in 2020. Specifically in the African American, mystery thriller and suspense fiction categories on Amazon.com)

The film follows a loving marriage of 25 years that comes to a deadly end. The husband is compelled to tell his wife his most heart-shattering secret while she is on her deathbed. Best of all, the film is directed by Samuel Ladouceur (“A Great Day in Harlem).

‘The Sweetest Girl’ is part of the second book from the Goodman Chronicles series, ‘Revelations: Roads to Redemption’. It uses familiar characters from the 2018 novel that explores the characters’ unique emotional journeys. The storylines of complex, interwoven characters will navigate through larger themes of human connection: guilt, redemption, love and hope.

Join their mission to raise $3000 to submit, get selected and win Oscar qualifying film here.

Cat Shell

Shell is a Palm Beach based professional singer, songwriter, and DJ. Shell has been performing for over 16 years at private events both nationally and internationally. Plus, she has entertained celebrities and international icons. Icons such as Kris Jenner, Eduardo Saverin (co-founder of Facebook), Sammy Sosa, James Tisch (CEO Loews Hotel). Additionally, she has opened for artists like John Legend, Drake, Taio Cruz, John Mayer, Biz Markie, Salt n’ Pepa, EnVogue, El DeBarge, and Pitbull.

World Wide Performances

Cat has performed worldwide. Including Hong Kong, Bali, London, Cyprus, Turks & Caicos, Colombia, Mexico, and Dominican Republic. In addition, she has performed at iconic venues such as the NYSE, Lincoln Center, The Adrienne Arsht Center, The Filmore Miami Beach, Faena Theater Miami, House of Blues Dallas, and Austin City Limits.

Shell is available for bookings as a jazz vocalist, and dance party band vocalist, and an open format DJ. Bookings are exclusively through Aragon Artists.

Screenwriter Harry Jeudy

Jeudy, the film’s screenwriter, is also a poet. He has more than a decade of experience in English, African and African American literature. He is the founder and principal owner of Backdoor Entertainment LLC.

Film Director Samuel Ladouceur

Ladouceur has worked on countless short films, major films and television shows. Shows such as “Person of Interest,” “Unstoppable,” “Power” and “Boardwalk Empire”. In 2018, he directed and produced the short film, “A Great Day in Harlem”. The show is currently airing in major markets nationally on ABC, Fox, CBS and other network affiliates. He is the founder of LA PhiLA Productions and the vice president of Backdoor Entertainment LLC.

Acclaimed Author Yanatha Desouvre

Desouvre is a best-selling Amazon.com author, educator and public speaker. His latest novella, “Revelations: Roads to Redemption,” pays homage to Wycle f Jean’s discography. He is also the author of the 2016 novella “To Whom Much is Given,” the first of the Goodman Chronicles series. Desouvre has been featured in various print publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Daily News, South Florida Caribbean News, Miami Herald, Miami New Times, Haitian Times, Sentinel HT, HuffPost and Black Enterprise, and on television outlets that include South Florida PBS, NBC and ABC.