The Casino at The Ritz-Carlton is Aruba’s Premier Non Smoking Casino

ARUBA – The Casino at The Ritz-Carlton, Aruba announced a decision to become a non-smoking casino when it reopens in June, as part of a resort-wide focus on wellbeing.

“As an unprecedented measure of genuine care for our resort guests, local community and the Ladies and Gentlemen of The Ritz-Carlton, Aruba, we have voluntarily decided to make our casino non-smoking,” said Steven Redkoles, Area General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Aruba.

Our demanding standards have been raised to an even higher level. When we reopen our resort and casino in June, we will do so with the utmost focus on creating a healthy, fresher environment.”

The Casino at The Ritz-Carlton, Aruba, beloved by many as Aruba’s Most Rewarding Casino, offers a thoughtfully-tiered Player Reward Program showcasing exclusive benefits and events, personalized service, exciting table games, a selection of latest slot machines and great entertainment – and now, a new, smoke-free ambiance.

The Ladies and Gentlemen of The Casino at The Ritz-Carlton Aruba eagerly anticipate welcoming guests soon.