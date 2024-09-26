Port-of-Spain, Trinidad – The legends of Trinidad and Tobago’s Carnival season are remembered annually by Burt Marcellin and his dedicated team at mas enterprise, Blow Mano Blow Mas. With just a few months before the revelry of another carnival season unfolds, Marcellin has revealed that this year’s presentation, ‘Mama Dis Is Mas,’ is a special one. He highlights the welcomed involvement of veteran mas maker, Chris Humphrey.

Tribute to Lord Kitchener

On Saturday, September 28th, the Carnival Monday mas band launches its 2025 presentation, which pays tribute to Aldwyn Roberts – the Calypsonian known world over as, Lord Kitchener. Gone, but certainly not forgotten, Kitchie’s music remains a tremendous source of inspiration for much of today’s Calypso and Soca artistes.

“I believe we must keep the legacy of these artistes alive,” said Marcellin, recalling that out of the seven Brass-O-Rama titles won by his father, Mano Marcellin, six of these were accomplished by playing songs sung by Lord Kitchener. The elder Marcellin was the man responsible for incorporating live music on music trucks in T&T’s carnival. “This is our way of carrying on tradition, ensuring that carnival and the elements that make T&T’s festival a unique one, are not forgotten,” said Burt.

Blow Mano Blow Mas Launch

Ahead of 2025, the band launch at Quties- One Woodbrook place, will see an unveiling of four sections. On welcoming Humphrey to the Blow Mano Mas operation, Marcellin said, “It’s an honor to have Chris Humphrey involved with us this year. He is a legendary mas maker – a stalwart in the industry.” Doors opening at 8pm, those attending are in for a treat, with live brass music being delivered by Brass 2 The World, accompanied by Sanelle Dempster, Snakey, Sekon Sta and KC.

“We’ve been involved in a revolution since 2017 when it comes to this type of mas and experience. What we offer is truly an experience on the road. Our musicians are not stationed on the trucks. They are in the crowd, playing their instruments and engaging with our masqueraders,” Marcellin shared, adding that last year’s Monday presentation won the band the title of Most Original Band of the Day- Carnival Monday at the Savannah. “What I can say is that we’ll be stepping it up in 2025 with something very, very different,” he teased, assuring that masqueraders choosing Blow Mano Blow receive tremendous value in a band that is cost effective and safe. “It’s all about giving people another option when it comes to experiencing T&T’s carnival – those people who don’t want to pay exorbitant costume prices, those people who do not want to play in oversized mas bands and those music lovers who really want to experience live music on the road,” said Marcellin.

Security of his masqueraders, a focal element of Marcellin’s planning, he has teamed up with the professionals at All Pro Security, to ensure everyone in Blow Mano Blow Mas, enjoys a safe Carnival Monday 2025. “We’re discussing adding cameras to our trucks, for that added bit of comfort next year,” he shared.

A maximum capacity crowd of 600 its goal annually, Blow Mano Blow Mas is trailblazing in a culture that is usually punctuated by the concept of evolution. “The history of our culture is rich and diverse. We offer a bit of both worlds- sharing the energy of our legends in music, while still welcoming contemporary systems on Carnival Monday. Our masqueraders enjoy a drinks and food inclusive experience. We also offer portable washrooms and

our cool-down buses for convenience and overall enjoyment,” he highlighted.

‘Mama Dis Is Mas’ Presentation

In this its 5th presentation, ‘Mama Dis Is Mas’, the Blow Mano Blow Mas family is excited to once again bring its vision to life on the road. “Last year, masqueraders were very happy with the inclusion of The Point Fortin Iron Giants’ on the road. They played from the hospital to the Savannah and the masqueraders enjoyed that element,” he recalled.

For Marcellin, this is more than just playing mas. It’s preserving the legacy of Mano Marcellin- his father, and certainly, the musicians and artistes who played a pivotal role in T&T’s Carnival product.

For more information on Blow Mano Blow Mas, follow @blowmanoblowmastt on Instagram,

@blowmanoblowmas on Facebook

