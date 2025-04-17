Carnival in Jamaica Generates Over J$95 billion in Economic Output

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has announced that Carnival in Jamaica generated an astounding J$95.4 billion in total economic output in 2024, positioning the annual event as one of the country’s most powerful economic and cultural assets.

On Tuesday, April 15, 2025, Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, spoke at a press briefing. He shared the results of an important study on the economic impact of Carnival in Jamaica. The event was attended by senior government officials and leading figures from the entertainment industry.

The study was done by Michael Marshall. He works as a Research Fellow. He is at the Centre for Leadership and Governance. This is located at the University of the West Indies, Mona. The Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) asked for this study through its Tourism Linkages Network. It assessed Carnival’s impact on job creation, income generation, and its broader linkages within the tourism sector.

Economic Impact

“Carnival is not merely a celebration—it’s serious business,” Minister Bartlett declared. “In 2024 alone, we saw a direct economic impact of J$4.42 billion, with multiplier effects pushing total output to over J$95 billion. For every dollar invested, Carnival generated a return of J$130. That’s the kind of ROI most sectors can only dream of.”

The study found that Carnival in Jamaica created about 115,247 full-time jobs in 2024. These jobs were in event management, hospitality, retail, and the creative sector. It also generated J$19.14 billion in income for Jamaican workers and businesses.

Carnival bands alone invested J$727 million, with costume production accounting for J$331.4 million, supporting local designers, seamstresses, and artisans.

Visitor Spending

Carnival continues to play a pivotal role in Jamaica’s tourism strategy. In 2024, 5,400 international visitors travelled to the island specifically for the festivities, spending an average of US$3,209 per person, resulting in US$12.5 million in direct visitor spending. More than 54% of these visitors were first-timers, signalling strong potential for future growth.

Local participation was strong, with 7,400 Jamaicans joining in. Each person spent an average of J$252,900 on costumes, fitness, beauty services, and entertainment. This added up to J$1.73 billion in direct local spending.

Although operational costs and inflation have moderated the return on investment from J$198 per dollar in 2019 to J$130 in 2024, the study still identifies Carnival as an extraordinarily high-impact initiative. The average return across the study period (2019, 2023, and 2024) was J$159.09 per dollar spent.

Minister Bartlett detailed strategies to bolster Carnival by improving marketing, fostering community connections, innovating band experiences, and implementing sustainability measures.

“We are not resting on our laurels,” he said. “With continued collaboration between government, the private sector, and our communities, Carnival in Jamaica will continue to be a celebration that builds our economy and showcases the very best of brand Jamaica.”

The next Road March is scheduled for Sunday, April 27, 2025, and is expected to be one of the largest yet.