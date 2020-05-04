CARICOM Chair, PM Mia Amor Mottley, Barbados on CNNi

Carla James Appointed as Guyana’s Director of Tourism

Carla James Makes History as First Indigenous Woman to Assume Position Georgetown, Guyana – The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Deputy Director, Carla James, as director of the tourism body beginning May 1, 2020. Ms. James will succeed the current director, Brian T. Mullis, following the conclusion of his two-year […]