Caribcast LIVE’s ESCAPADE To Connect Loyal Listeners in Jamaica

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Caribcast celebrates Spring with a Loyal Listener appreciation event in Jamaica, Caribcast LIVE ESCAPADE, scheduled for Saturday April 30th, 2022 at 2PM. ESCAPADE will be held at the Grand Hotel Excelsior (formerly Morgan’s Harbour Hotel) Port Royal, Jamaica.

Caribcast LIVE ESCAPADE

This musical marathon will feature a roster of Caribcast LIVE Disc Jockeys. This includes, DJ Radcliffe, DJ Mello G, DJ Dorenzo, Omar C, DJ Ricky, Duke Bebonair, DJ Eva, and DJ Tempo. With patrons from Jamaica and others travelling from Canada and the USA to attend. Caribcast LIVE ESCAPADE offers an opportunity for old friends to reunite. Best of all, new friends to see each other in person for the first time, and all in attendance to celebrate life. This event will be hosted by entertainment consultant, event promoter and producer Bobby ‘Good Times’ Chantrelle from Change Makers Ltd.

For those unable to attend the event in person, they may join the livestream at www.caribcast.com/live.

The ESCAPADE continues, Sunday May 1st, 2022, from 12 Noon with Y-ND Down @ Y-KNOT Bar & Grill, Port Royal Jamaica. Join the Caribcast LIVE DJs as they close out the weekend with great music, cold drinks, and tasty food.

Caribcast Livestreamed Shows

Caribcast gained renewed popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic with weekly scheduled livestreamed shows. Shows including Mixed Up Moods & Attitudes, Bacchanal Wednesdays, The Art of Soul, Road Block, Saturday Sessions, Praise & Soul, and Sunday Hangova.

Through digital advertising, social media and traditional word of mouth, listenership and viewership has grown at a rapid pace. With thousands now tuned in weekly, listeners and viewers not only enjoy musical hits from multiple genres spanning several decades, but they also engage in spirited, amusing, and entertaining banter via the Caribcast LIVE chat room.

“Prior to connecting in the Caribcast LIVE chat room, many of us ‘Loyal Listeners’ did not know each other… Since connecting and eventually meeting in person at the Caribcast LIVE SOIREE 2021 event in South Florida, we are now like family” states Loyal Listener Ian K

Caribcast was founded in 2005 as a Caribbean News and Entertainment Digital Signage Network, with screens installed at popular South Florida retail outlets and restaurants. The platform has since evolved into an ad supported and subscription-based streaming service.

“Community has always been at the center of Caribcast’s DNA. So, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the Diaspora needed a platform to disseminate Caribbean centric news and PSAs, while also entertaining viewers and listeners we were quick to adjust our infrastructure, format and programming to facilitate” said Tyrone G. Robertson, President and co-founder of Caribcast. “In addition to our scheduled shows, we also feature curated Radio and TV channels. They are available live and on demand.”

ESCAPADE Partners

Proud partners of this year’s Caribcast LIVE ESCAPADE include presenting partner Sparkles Productions. Plus, Grand Hotel Excelsior, CaribTix, JALUMNI, Change Makers, 24 Karat Beer and Chocolate Dreams (with more to be announced).

Caribcast LIVE ESCAPADE is produced by Tyrone G. Robertson, President of Caribcast, Radcliffe Reid, Programming Director for Caribcast LIVE and Sean Roberts, Creative Director for Caribcast LIVE.