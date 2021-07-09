Noah Powa Delivers New Banger ‘DROP’

[NEW YORK] – Noah Powa’s new single ‘Drop’ already has tik-tokers and choreographers in a frenzy ahead of the worldwide release date on Friday, July 9th. Last month, the Jamaican born reggae artist teamed up with the international fitness company Zumba to release a single that is sure to keep your body moving.

Noah Powa, known for hit singles such as ‘Keep The Same Energy’ and ‘Feel It’. He’s been busy in 2021 amidst the pandemic, teaming up with international producers and artists a like to collaborate on new music.

“This song is a feel-good summer vibe,” says Noah. “We’ve been locked in the house for so long I wanted to do something that makes you want to get out there and make the girls enjoy themselves.”

The song, produced by Uniko Music of Sweden, features a brass medley over up an tempo beat, blending EDM and reggaeton flavor for an international hit. Paired with Noah’s raspy dancehall vocals, ‘Drop’ is sure to definite club banger.

‘Drop’, distributed by VPAL, is available on all digital platforms. To stream ‘Drop’ click HERE